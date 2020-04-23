New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Moringa Products Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887365/?utm_source=GNW

Moringa leaves possess several plant compounds with antioxidant properties.



In addition to beta-carotene and vitamin C, these include quercetin and chlorogenic acid; quercetin helps in lowering the blood pressure.Chlorogenic acid is another antioxidant found in moringa plant parts, which helps in moderating the blood sugar levels after meals.



Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants.Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body.



Higher levels of free radicals can lead to oxidative stress, which can be associated with chronic diseases such as heart diseases and type 2 diabetes. These products also help in reducing inflammation and lowering cholesterol levels in the body. However, it is unsafe to expose the pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. There is no sufficient information available about the safety of consuming other parts of moringa during pregnancy.



The European moringa products market is still underdeveloped.Only an acute portion of European consumers know about moringa and its health benefits.



Therefore, awareness regarding the advantages and benefits of moringa is necessary among a significantly large portion of the population in the region. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period.



The European moringa products market has been segmented on the basis of product into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds, and others.The leaf powder segment holds the largest share of the market.



The moringa leaf powder, made from naturally dried moringa leaves, is widely known to enhance the flavor of curries, soups, stews, salads, etc.The tea that is made from the leaves of moringa is a popular beverage with several foods, and drinks manufacturers are increasingly investing in this aspect.



The tea is rich in antioxidants, including polyphenols and other plant compounds; it proves effective in weight control.Moringa oil is rich in vitamin C and can be used in cooking; its high vitamin C content helps strengthen the immunity of consumers.



The moringa seeds possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These seeds also help lower cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of heart disease; stabilize blood sugar levels; and enhance immune system. The others segment includes capsules and juices; moringa capsules are consumed as natural nutrient supplements.



The European moringa products market has been segmented on the basis of country into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe.Germany holds the largest share of the European moringa products market.



Consumers seek for various weight loss products which propel the demand for moringa products in Germany.Moringa products are also gaining popularity among the French people since the past few years.



The consumer base in France and Russia is expanding rapidly owing to widespread awareness regarding the importance of moringa products and their antioxidant properties.In Italy, these products are widely available at many food stores and online retail stores; thus, high level of awareness easy access to these products further boosts their sales in France, Russia, and Italy.



Obesity is also a major health concern in the UK. People who are overweight have a higher risk of getting chronic diseases and certain cancers. Therefore, the growing overweight population provides a huge opportunity for the moringa products market players to expand their reach in the UK. The increasing awareness and availability of moringa products among the rest of the European countries include Sweden, Poland, and Spain, along with the Nordic countries. Spain and Iceland have been rated among the healthiest countries in the world, by the Bloomberg Healthiest Country Index. The popularity of the Mediterranean diet among the people in Spain helps them to stay fit and healthy. However, rising awareness about antioxidant properties of moringa, constant growth in branding and marketing by retailers, and expansion of the cosmetic industry are the factors contributing to the moringa products market growth in the Rest of Europe.



Several players present in European moringa products market include Moringa Malawi, Kuli Kuli Inc., Organic India Private Limited and Earth Expo Company.



The overall European moringa products market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the European moringa products market.

