Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bottles, Bags, Wraps & Films), by Type (Rigid, Flexible), by Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic packaging market size is projected to reach USD 320.94 billion by 2027, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand for plastic packaging from the food and beverage and industrial packaging industry. The demand for new houses, cars, and apartments is expected to grow with the rise in the disposable incomes in countries such as U.S, India, and China.



Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing employment opportunities is expected to result in expansion of cities, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and the countries from South East Asia. Lack of time and increasing purchasing power of consumers has also resulted in driving the demand for packaged foods and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Moreover, well-known companies such as McCain, ConAgra, and Unilever have been developing their presence in the global market by making their products readily available in small retail stores as well as hypermarkets. These factors together are expected to drive the demand for packaged food. The positive outlook for the packaged food market is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for safe and effective plastic food packaging product demand.



One of the key drivers for the plastic packaging industry is pharmaceutical industry growth. Owing to advances in science and technology, the pharmaceutical industry has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few years especially in emerging counties such as China, India, and Brazil.



Innovation in the pharmaceutical industry is primarily driven by progress in the field of medicine. This industry acts as a key asset to the European economy as it is one of the country's top performing high technology sectors. This in turn is expected to fuel plastic packaging demand in Europe over the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical industry faces challenges such as additional regulatory hurdle and escalating R&D costs. These factors are expected to restrain the market which may in turn have a negative impact on the flexible packaging market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, rigid plastic packaging is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period on account of growing applications in industrial packaging solutions and it also benefits from the growing popularity of single-serve packaging

Wraps and Films segment contributed approximately over 19.9% to the total market share in 2019 as the said product is being extensively used for food packaging applications on account of their enhanced chemical resistance properties, which is expected to propel the market over the forecast period

In terms of application, food and beverages emerged as the largest segment in 2019 on account of rising popularity of nutritional enrichment food products along with the European Commission's support to regulate the food applications at a domestic level is likely to augment the market growth

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional market, valued at USD 104.5 billion in 2019 on account of rapidly-growing end-use industries in key economies such as China, India, Vietnam, and South Korea

The plastic packaging market represents a highly competitive landscape. Key market players dominate the market space and have been focusing on various strategic initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and portfolio expansion

The plastic packaging market is characterized by the presence of various large industry players such as, Amcor Limited; Sealed Air Corporation; Coveris S.A.; Bemis Company, Inc. as well as a few medium and small regional players such as Ukrplastic, Ampac Holding, Wipak Group, and Flextrus AB



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Plastic packaging market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Market

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Plastic packaging market - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Plastic packaging market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8. Market Entry Strategy



4. Plastic packaging market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Plastic Packaging : Type movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Rigid

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

4.3. Flexible

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)



5. Plastic packaging market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Plastic Packaging : Product movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Bottles

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.3. Cans

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.4. Wraps & Films

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.5. Bags

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.6. Pouches

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)



6. Plastic packaging market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Plastic Packaging : Application movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Food & Beverages

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.3. Industrial Packaging

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.4. Pharmaceutical

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.5. Personal & Household Care

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)



7. Plastic Packaging Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. SWOT Analysis

7.2. Plastic packaging market Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Central & South America

7.7. Middle East & Africa



8. Plastic packaging market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

8.2. Participant Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.3. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

8.4.4. SWOT Analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. Innovators/Emerging Company

8.5.2. Geographical Presence

8.5.3. Company market position analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Amcor Plc

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Sealed Air Corporation

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Coveris Holding S.A.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. NatureWorks LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gecras

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900