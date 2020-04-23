Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Delivery Model, by Technology, by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry), by Type, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telemedicine market size is expected to reach USD 155.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of chronic conditions and rising demand for self-care medicines are the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, increasing use of internet applications, ease of telemedicine, and rising demand for centralization of healthcare are expected to help save cost, which is one of the critical factors for the telemedicine market growth.



The healthcare industry is enormously huge and its centralization is expected to help in harmonizing the entire process as well as providing economic assistances. The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has resulted into increased demand for telemedicine solutions, due to lockdown implemented by several countries as a preventive measure to curb the pandemic.



Moreover, owing to their capability to monitor various chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer, telemedicine solutions are expected to experience substantial development in the coming years. The growing prevalence of cardiac conditions, increase in geriatric population, and the constant demand for self-governing by patients are the high impact rendering drivers of this industry.



Telemedicine is helping in reducing the emergency room visits and hospitalization rate, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, improving therapeutic infrastructure, growing post-acute care supervision, and rising demand in the emerging economies are expected to further propel the demand.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The products sub-segment registered largest revenue share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of remote monitoring devices

Telemedicine found wide applications in dermatology, psychiatry, intensive care units, emergency care, ophthalmology, and radiology, out of which, teleradiology accounted for the majority of revenue in 2019

Web/mobile based delivery model is expected to witness significant growth in coming years due to the high adoption of smartphones and penetration of internet

The tele-homecare segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR in coming years due to the increasing awareness regarding remote healthcare benefits among patients and introduction of advanced technologies to remotely monitor patient's health

The provider end-use segment held the dominant share of overall market in 2019. Government initiated healthcare programs across the world are anticipated to propel the adoption of telemedicine solutions by patients and providers in coming years

North America dominated the global telemedicine market in 2019 and is still dominating as there is high adoption of telehealth solution due to COVID-19 pandemic. Availability of advanced healthcare facilities along with funds for the emergency care delivery in order to stop the spread of the disease is contributing toward regional growth

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to developing economies such as China and India facing challenges to provide access to patients due to corona outbreak. Economic reforms, booming IT industry, and low functioning costs are the key factors attracting market players in this region

Some of the key players in the market are IBM; Intel Corporation; Teladoc; Doctor on Demand; iCliniq; Philips Healthcare; McKesson Corporation; AMD Telemedicine; and Cardio Net Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation

1.3.1 Region Market: CAGR Calculation

1.4 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

1.5 Model Details

1.5.1 Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Parent market analysis

3.2.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.3 Market Variable Analysis

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Lack of access to care & rising provider adoption of telemedicine

3.3.1.2 Rising consumer demand and increasing patient acceptance

3.3.1.3 Enhanced quality of care

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of healthcare infrastructure and value evidence.

3.3.2.2 Reimbursement challenges and unclear regulations.

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Business Environment Analysis tools

3.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

3.5.1.1 Political and Legal

3.5.1.2 Economic

3.5.1.3 Technological

3.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 in the Telemedicine Market

4.1. Current And Future Impact Analysis

4.1.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis (2019 Q4 - 2020)

4.1.1.1 COVID 19 patients

4.1.1.2 Others

4.2 Revised Reimbursement Guidelines

4.3 Opportunity Analysis

4.4 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 5 Telemedicine Market: Competitive Analysis

5.1. Innovators

5.2 Public Companies

5.2.1 Company market position analysis

5.2.2 Heat Map Analysis

5.2.3 Regional network map



Chapter 6 Telemedicine Market: Components Segment Analysis

6.1 Telemedicine Market: Components Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Product

6.2.1 Product market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Hardware

6.2.2.1 Hardware market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.3 Software

6.2.3.1 Software market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Tele-consulting

6.3.2.1 Tele-consulting market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Tele-monitoring

6.3.3.1 Tele-monitoring market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Tele-education

6.3.4.1 Tele-education market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Telemedicine Market: Technology Segment Analysis

7.1 Telemedicine Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Store and forward

7.2.1 Store and forward market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Real time

7.3.1 Real time market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Telemedicine Market: Applications Segment Analysis

8.1 Telemedicine Market: Applications Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2 Teleradiology

8.2.1 Teleradiology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.3 Telepsychiatry

8.3.1 Telepsychiatry market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.4 Telepathology

8.4.1 Telepathology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.5 Teledermatology

8.5.1 Teledermatology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.6 Telecardiology

8.6.1 Telecardiology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Telemedicine Market: Delivery Model Segment Analysis

9.1 Telemedicine Market: Delivery Model Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

9.2 Web/Mobile

9.2.1 Web/Mobile telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

9.2.2 Telephonic

9.2.2.1 Telephonic market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

9.2.3 Visualized

9.3 Call Centers

9.3.1 Call centers telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 10 Telemedicine Market: Type Segment Analysis

10.1 Telemedicine Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

10.2 Tele-hospitals

10.2.1 Tele-hospitals market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

10.3 Tele-home

10.3.1 Tele-home market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 11 Telemedicine Market: End Use Segment Analysis

11.1 Telemedicine Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

11.2 Providers

11.2.1 Providers market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

11.3 Payers

11.3.1 Payers market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

11.4 Patients

11.4.1 Patients market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 12 Telemedicine Market: Regional Outlook

12.1 Telemedicine Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.2.2 U.S.

12.2.2.1 U.S. telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.2.3 Canada

12.2.3.1 Canada telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 EUROPE telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.2 U.K.

12.3.2.1 U.K. telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.1 Germany telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.4 France

12.3.4.1 France telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.5 Italy

12.3.5.1 Italy telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.6 Spain

12.3.6.1 Spain telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.7 Russia

12.3.7.1 Russia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.8 Sweden

12.3.8.1 Sweden telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.9 Switzerland

12.3.9.1 Switzerland telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.3.10 Netherlands

12.3.10.1 Netherlands telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Japan telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.3 China

12.4.3.1 China telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.4 India

12.4.4.1 India telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.5 Australia

12.4.5.1 Australia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.6 Singapore

12.4.6.1 Singapore telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.7 South Korea

12.4.7.1 South Korea telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.4.8 Malaysia

12.4.8.1 Malaysia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Latin America telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.2.1 Brazil telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.5.3 Mexico

12.5.3.1 Mexico telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.5.4 Argentina

12.5.4.1 Argentina telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.6 MEA

12.6.1 MEA telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.6.2 South Africa

12.6.2.1 South Africa telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.6.3 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3.1 Saudi Arabia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

12.6.4 UAE

12.6.4.1 UAE telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 Strategic Framework

13.2 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Philips Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Honeywell HomMed

Doctor on Demand

Teladoc

AMD Telemedicine

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Siemens

Polycom

Intel Corporation.

Cardio Net Inc.

IBM



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skxf5v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900