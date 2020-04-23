Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Delivery Model, by Technology, by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry), by Type, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telemedicine market size is expected to reach USD 155.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of chronic conditions and rising demand for self-care medicines are the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, increasing use of internet applications, ease of telemedicine, and rising demand for centralization of healthcare are expected to help save cost, which is one of the critical factors for the telemedicine market growth.
The healthcare industry is enormously huge and its centralization is expected to help in harmonizing the entire process as well as providing economic assistances. The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has resulted into increased demand for telemedicine solutions, due to lockdown implemented by several countries as a preventive measure to curb the pandemic.
Moreover, owing to their capability to monitor various chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer, telemedicine solutions are expected to experience substantial development in the coming years. The growing prevalence of cardiac conditions, increase in geriatric population, and the constant demand for self-governing by patients are the high impact rendering drivers of this industry.
Telemedicine is helping in reducing the emergency room visits and hospitalization rate, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, improving therapeutic infrastructure, growing post-acute care supervision, and rising demand in the emerging economies are expected to further propel the demand.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Information procurement
1.2 Information or Data Analysis
1.3 Market Formulation & Validation
1.3.1 Region Market: CAGR Calculation
1.4 Region Based Segment Share Calculation
1.5 Model Details
1.5.1 Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.6 List of Secondary Sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1 Parent market analysis
3.2.2 Ancillary market Analysis
3.3 Market Variable Analysis
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Lack of access to care & rising provider adoption of telemedicine
3.3.1.2 Rising consumer demand and increasing patient acceptance
3.3.1.3 Enhanced quality of care
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Lack of healthcare infrastructure and value evidence.
3.3.2.2 Reimbursement challenges and unclear regulations.
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Business Environment Analysis tools
3.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST
3.5.1.1 Political and Legal
3.5.1.2 Economic
3.5.1.3 Technological
3.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 in the Telemedicine Market
4.1. Current And Future Impact Analysis
4.1.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis (2019 Q4 - 2020)
4.1.1.1 COVID 19 patients
4.1.1.2 Others
4.2 Revised Reimbursement Guidelines
4.3 Opportunity Analysis
4.4 Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 5 Telemedicine Market: Competitive Analysis
5.1. Innovators
5.2 Public Companies
5.2.1 Company market position analysis
5.2.2 Heat Map Analysis
5.2.3 Regional network map
Chapter 6 Telemedicine Market: Components Segment Analysis
6.1 Telemedicine Market: Components Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 Product
6.2.1 Product market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.2.2 Hardware
6.2.2.1 Hardware market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.2.3 Software
6.2.3.1 Software market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.2.4 Others
6.2.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.3.2 Tele-consulting
6.3.2.1 Tele-consulting market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.3.3 Tele-monitoring
6.3.3.1 Tele-monitoring market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.3.4 Tele-education
6.3.4.1 Tele-education market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 7 Telemedicine Market: Technology Segment Analysis
7.1 Telemedicine Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Store and forward
7.2.1 Store and forward market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.3 Real time
7.3.1 Real time market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 8 Telemedicine Market: Applications Segment Analysis
8.1 Telemedicine Market: Applications Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.2 Teleradiology
8.2.1 Teleradiology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.3 Telepsychiatry
8.3.1 Telepsychiatry market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.4 Telepathology
8.4.1 Telepathology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.5 Teledermatology
8.5.1 Teledermatology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.6 Telecardiology
8.6.1 Telecardiology market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 9 Telemedicine Market: Delivery Model Segment Analysis
9.1 Telemedicine Market: Delivery Model Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
9.2 Web/Mobile
9.2.1 Web/Mobile telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
9.2.2 Telephonic
9.2.2.1 Telephonic market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
9.2.3 Visualized
9.3 Call Centers
9.3.1 Call centers telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 10 Telemedicine Market: Type Segment Analysis
10.1 Telemedicine Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
10.2 Tele-hospitals
10.2.1 Tele-hospitals market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
10.3 Tele-home
10.3.1 Tele-home market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 11 Telemedicine Market: End Use Segment Analysis
11.1 Telemedicine Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
11.2 Providers
11.2.1 Providers market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
11.3 Payers
11.3.1 Payers market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
11.4 Patients
11.4.1 Patients market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Others market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 12 Telemedicine Market: Regional Outlook
12.1 Telemedicine Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.2.2 U.S.
12.2.2.1 U.S. telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.2.3 Canada
12.2.3.1 Canada telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 EUROPE telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.2 U.K.
12.3.2.1 U.K. telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.3.1 Germany telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.4 France
12.3.4.1 France telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.5.1 Italy telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.6 Spain
12.3.6.1 Spain telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.7 Russia
12.3.7.1 Russia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.8 Sweden
12.3.8.1 Sweden telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.9 Switzerland
12.3.9.1 Switzerland telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.3.10 Netherlands
12.3.10.1 Netherlands telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Asia Pacific telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.2.1 Japan telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.3 China
12.4.3.1 China telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.4 India
12.4.4.1 India telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.5 Australia
12.4.5.1 Australia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.6 Singapore
12.4.6.1 Singapore telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.7 South Korea
12.4.7.1 South Korea telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.4.8 Malaysia
12.4.8.1 Malaysia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Latin America telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.2.1 Brazil telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.5.3 Mexico
12.5.3.1 Mexico telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.5.4 Argentina
12.5.4.1 Argentina telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.6 MEA
12.6.1 MEA telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.6.2 South Africa
12.6.2.1 South Africa telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.6.3 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3.1 Saudi Arabia telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
12.6.4 UAE
12.6.4.1 UAE telemedicine market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Strategic Framework
13.2 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
