Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hand soap and hand sanitizer industry, "Hand Soap & Sanitizer Industry Growing by 262% to Curb Transmissions of COVID-19"



As COVID-19 began to spread across the US and Europe, there was a sudden surge in demand for hand soap and hand sanitizer. The World Health Organisation has advised that the best defense against COVID-19 is regularly washing hands with soap to kill the virus and prevent it from spreading. Hand sanitizer can also be an effective tool for disinfecting hands when not near washing facilities as the high concentration of alcohol can also kill virus particles.



As a result of this advice, many consumers began to panic-buy large quantities of hand soap and sanitizer, leading to retailers placing limits on the number of hand soaps and sanitizers per purchase. Manufacturers have responded to the surge in demand by increasing their production to ensure that consumers will have access to these essential hygiene products.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit: Hand Soap & Sanitizer Industry Growing by 262% to Curb Transmissions of COVID-19

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900