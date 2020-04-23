NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene is used during the manufacturing of hemoglobin-, cholesterol-, and glucose-measuring bioelectric sensory devices, owing to the fact that this material is thin and strong. Other application areas of the compound in the medical sector include cancer treatment, therapeutic tools, prosthetic devices, dental implants, and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing. Further, extensive research is being conducted to explore the usage of graphene nanomaterials, in combination with medications, vaccine carriers, and nano adjuvants, to enhance the efficiency of the human immune system.



Thus, propelled by the widening application area of the material in the medical industry, the global graphene market , which generated $87.5 million in 2019, is predicted to grow to $646.8 million by 2030. Additionally, between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.2%.

Get a sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/graphene-market/report-sample

Powder Form to Witness Fastest Growth during Forecast Period

The powder division would witness the fastest growth in the graphene market during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 20.6%. This is because of the high preference for this form of the compound in printing technologies, storage batteries, and sensors. Further, graphene powder can be handled more easily than dispersion and flakes, which also results in the higher consumption of the material in the form of powder.

In 2019, electrical & electronics was the largest category in the graphene market, due to the rising demand for the material in the production of coatings for touch screens as well as precise sensors and flexible displays. This is because graphene exhibits high mechanical strength and electrical conductivity, which make it ideal for such products.

Browse report overview with 92 tables and 35 figures spread through 154 pages and detailed TOC on " Graphene Market Research Report: Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/graphene-market

During the historical period (2014–2019), Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest share in the graphene market, majorly because of the importance of the compound in the medical, energy, and electrical & electronics sectors of the region. In the coming years, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR, as the usage of the material for aircraft and automotive composites is growing in the region.

Market Witnessing Numerous Mergers and Acquisitions

In recent times, the graphene market has been subject to a number of mergers and acquisitions, with companies stepping up efforts for mutual growth. For instance, in October 2018, Graphene Semiconductor Services Pvt. Ltd., which offers end-to-end semiconductors services from its head office in Bangalore, India, was acquired by L&T Technology services.

Moreover, NanoXplore Inc., which supplies graphene powder to the industrial sector, acquired Sigma Industries Inc., for $14.16 million (CAD 18.8 million), including a cash consideration of $6.78 million (CAD 9 million), in July 2018.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=graphene-market

The major players in the global graphene market are The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Garmor Inc.,2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd.,GRAFENTEK, Angstron Materials Inc., Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited, Graphene 3D Lab, A ixtron AG, Graphene Leaders Canada, Deyangene Carbon Technology Co. Ltd., Graphene Square Inc., Graphene-XT,AMO GmbH, Haydale Limited, Ningbo Moxi Technology Co. Ltd., Incubation Alliance Inc., Asbury Carbons Inc., Jiangmen Daxing Knitting Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd.

Micro Powders Inc., Cambridge Nanosystems, NANOCHEMAZONE, Northern Graphite Corporation, XG Sciences Inc., Ontario Graphite Ltd., Canada Carbon Inc., planarTECH LLC, Applied Graphene Materials, Saint Jean Carbon Inc., DIRECTA PLUS S.p.A, Sigma Industries Inc., 2D-Tech Graphene, Talga Resources Ltd.Graphenea S.A., Dotz Nano, NanoXplore Inc., Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., ACS Material LLC, and First Graphene Limited are some other graphene market players.

More Reports of Chemicals and Materials by P&S Intelligence

Fatty Acid Market

In recent times, the fatty acid esters market has observed a shift from tallow-based fatty acid esters (animal fat based) to TOFA esters, particularly in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and France. This is majorly attributed to their low cost and abundant availability in comparison to fatty acid esters based on animal fats.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fatty-acid-esters-market

Packaging Adhesives Market

Rising demand for packaging adhesives in the food & beverage industry is one of the major drivers for the growth of the market. In the recent times, the demand for packaged food has witnessed a rapid surge, owing to shift in preferences for ready-to-eat food items with a longer shelf life.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/packaging-adhesives-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com