New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Industrial Margarine Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Application ; Type ; Source ; Form " - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887363/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial margarine has taken its place worldwide as an excellent nutritive food owing to its concentrated source of food energy; it can be a uniform supplement of vitamins D and A, and it can also be a source of polyunsaturated essential fatty acids.



Industrial margarine is neither a substitute for, nor an imitation of, butter, even though the spread is made from naturally occurring products and is known to possess all the physical, sensory, and nutritional attributes of butter.There is a growing demand for low fat food and beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which, in turn, is driving the industrial margarine market growth.



Industrial margarine is widely used in making bakery items and other food processing industries.It is used in puff pastries, croissants, cakes, breads, chocolate, sweet rolls, cookies, and biscuits.



However, industrial margarine contains trans-fat ranging 0.2–26 g owing to which its consumption is banned in a few countries. In many countries, there are legal limits to trans-fat content. As flavor options increase, consumers easily get attracted toward the products, which help in increasing sales and revenue generation. Companies in the industrial margarine market have greatly expanded their product lines over the past few years, and have heavily emphasized their marketing toward young consumers. Currently, the industrial margarine demand is continuously growing with the rise in the application of this product from baking, HORECA, and food processing industries. Food processing industries prefers using margarine in processed food products as it is priced lower than butter. In addition, industrial margarine is used in bakery items, spreads and sauces, toppings, in confectioneries, and in convenience food items, owing to which it has gained popularity among consumers.



Based on type, the industrial margarine market in Europe is further segmented into spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine, and butter blend.In 2018, the all-purpose industrial margarine segment led the industrial margarine market in Europe because all-purpose industrial margarine is suitable for many industrial uses related to baking owing to its added colors and flavors to improve the taste of the final product and is particularly suitable for use in general baking applications.



Spreadable margarine has fat content in the range of 10–90%.Butter blends are prepared by blending several vegetable fats and margarine to produce a product similar to that of butter for uses in the bakery industry.



Butter blends have a flavor similar to butter.Butter blends have rich texture and buttery taste while being more economical than pure butter.



Butter blends made from anhydrous milk fat and vegetable oils can have cholesterol levels less than 95%.



The European industrial margarine market is segmented further segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.Italy dominated the European industrial margarine market.



The countries in Europe are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class and upper-middle-class population as well as growth in the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key industrial margarine market players.Margarine is extensively used in various applications, which includes bakery, spreads sauces and toppings, confectionery, convenience food, others.



European countries such as Italy, France, and the UK have a well-established bakery and confectionary industry.The products produced in these countries are consumed locally and exported in other regions such as North America and the rest parts of Europe.



Therefore, the high production of bakery and confectionery products in Europe boosts the demand for industrial margarine. Additionally, the growing demand for convenience food due to the changing lifestyle of people is forecasted to boost the industrial margarine demand in the European countries. However, stringent government policies pertaining to the trans-fat standards are projected to hamper the market growth in Europe.



A few players present in the European industrial margarine market are Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited; Conagra Foodservice, Inc.; EFKO Group; Fuji Oil Europe; NMGK Group; Puratos; Richardson International Limited; Vandemoortele; and Wilmar International Limited.



The overall European industrial margarine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European industrial margarine market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in industrial margarine.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001