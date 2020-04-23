Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Applications Market by Application (ERP, CRM, HCM, SCM, Content Management, BI and Analytics), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, and Telecommunications), and Region Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total cloud applications market size is expected to grow from USD 171.2 billion in 2020 to USD 356.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); manufacturing; telecommunications; and government and public-sector verticals are shifting toward the adoption of cloud computing services rapidly. The increased awareness of cloud applications, lower operational costs, scalability, agility, and enhanced customer experience are a few factors driving the adoption of cloud application among end users. Data security concerns, threats from cyberattacks, and lack of access to high-speed internet in a large number of countries are some of the factors that are hindering the growth of the cloud applications market.



Among applications, the customer relationship management segment to hold a significant market share in 2020

Cloud Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions are deployed over the cloud environment and make the use of cloud computing platforms and services to provide businesses with flexible business process transformations. CRM implementation revolutionizes management across large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), helping them improve their relationship with the customers. Vendors offer cloud-hosted CRM solutions that efficiently help organizations manage and store the customer data, offer instant access to real-time insights of sales opportunities, and automate task management processes. With the ease of use and affordability, it increases customer retention rates making business more successful.



Among verticals, the retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The retail and consumer goods vertical is adopting digitalization initiatives at a rapid pace to meet the rising customer expectations and sustain the highly competitive market. Nowadays, consumers across the world are influencing product trends through reviews and social media, doing extensive product research online, and expecting a seamless omnichannel experience across all touchpoints. This makes retailers face tremendous pressure to deliver new business capabilities faster. The use of cloud applications enhances agility and decreases time to market.



Asia Pacific to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The adoption of cloud applications in APAC has grown significantly in the last decade. Enterprises operating in APAC countries are looking forward to automating and streamlining the management of their day-to-day operations and gain differential competitive advantage by adopting cloud computing services. The use of technology-enabled cloud applications keep IT support teams better informed about service request and fix these issues with great accuracy. Smart cities initiatives taken by the government is acting as a catalyst for the growing adoption of cloud applications solution in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Applications Market

4.2 Cloud Applications Market, by Application (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.3 Cloud Applications Market, by Organization Size (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.4 Cloud Applications Market, by Vertical (2020 Vs. 2025)



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing focus on delivering enhanced customer experience

5.2.1.2 Business expansions by large vendors across different geographies to acquire an untapped customer base

5.2.1.3 Increased awareness of the benefits of cloud and its adjacent technologies among enterprises

5.2.1.4 Need for lower operational costs, scalability, and simplified application updates

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data security concerns and threats from cyber attacks

5.2.2.2 Limited bandwidth providers and lack of access to high-speed internet in a large number of countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising number of startups and SMEs in economically developing countries to create new revenue streams for cloud vendors

5.2.3.2 Telecom service providers leveraging existing infrastructure to offer cloud-based services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in managing regulatory frameworks and compliance policy needs

5.2.4.2 Higher possibilities of vendor lock-in



6 Cloud Applications Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Customer Relationship Management

6.2.1 Customer Relationship Management: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.3 Enterprise Resource Management

6.3.1 Enterprise Resource Management: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.4 Human Capital Management

6.4.1 Human Capital Management: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.5 Content Management

6.5.1 Content Management: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.6 Collaboration and Productivity Suites

6.6.1 Collaboration and Productivity Suites: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.7 Supply Chain Management

6.7.1 Supply Chain Management: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.8 Business Intelligence and Analytics

6.8.1 Business Intelligence and Analytics: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

6.9 Other Applications

7 Cloud Applications Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Large Enterprises: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8 Cloud Applications Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.3 Energy and Utilities

8.3.1 Energy and Utilities: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.4 Government and Public Sector

8.4.1 Government and Public Sector: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.6 Manufacturing

8.6.1 Manufacturing: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

8.7.1 Retail and Consumer Goods: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.8 Telecommunications

8.8.1 Telecommunications: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.9 Transportation and Logistics

8.9.1 Transportation and Logistics: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.10 Travel and Hospitality

8.10.1 Travel and Hospitality: Cloud Applications Market Drivers

8.11 Other Verticals

9 Cloud Applications Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 United States: Cloud applications market drivers

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada: Cloud applications market drivers

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 United Kingdom: Cloud applications market drivers

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Germany: Cloud applications market drivers

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France: Cloud applications market drivers

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China: Cloud applications market drivers

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Japan: Cloud applications market drivers

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.3.1 Australia: Cloud applications market drivers

9.4.4 Singapore

9.4.4.1 Singapore: Cloud applications market drivers

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 India: Cloud applications market drivers

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia: Cloud applications market drivers

9.5.2 United Arab Emirates

9.5.2.1 United Arab Emirates: Cloud applications market drivers

9.5.3 Qatar

9.5.3.1 Qatar: Cloud applications market drivers

9.5.4 South Africa

9.5.4.1 South Africa: Cloud applications market drivers

9.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil: Cloud applications market drivers

9.6.2 Mexico

9.6.2.1 Mexico: Cloud applications market drivers

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 New Product Launches

10.2.2 Acquisitions

10.2.3 Partnerships

10.2.4 Business Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Microsoft

11.3 Salesforce

11.4 Oracle

11.5 Sap

11.6 Google

11.7 Workday

11.8 Adobe

11.9 IBM

11.10 Infor

11.11 Sage

11.12 Intuit

11.13 Opentext

11.14 Cisco

11.15 Box

11.16 Zoho

11.17 Citrix

11.18 Epicor

11.19 Upland Software

11.20 Servicenow

11.21 IFS

11.22 Logmein



