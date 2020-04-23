Clermont-Ferrand, France – April 23, 2020
(English version of the French press release published on April 20, 2020)
Press Release
2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING – NOTICE OF MEETING
2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Michelin filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2020. It is freely available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com (under Finance/Regulatory information/Universal Registration Document) and at the AMF’s website (www.amf‑france.org).
The Universal Registration Document contains:
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING – NOTICE OF MEETING
The Notice of Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. It presents the Meeting agenda, the text of the proposed resolutions, and the main rules for participating and voting. The Notice of Meeting, along with legal information and the Report of the Supervisory Board on the proposed resolutions, can be consulted at www.michelin.com.
Michelin would like to inform its shareholders that its Annual Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety from the Company’s headquarters, for viewing on the AG2020.michelin.com website, at 9:00 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Other documents and information relating to the Meeting are available to shareholders for consultation at www.michelin.com under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions. Michelin would also like to remind its shareholders that they can exercise their right to vote online or by post starting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Edouard de Peufeilhoux
+33 (0)4 73 32 74 47/+33 (0)6 89 71 93 73 (cell)
edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com
Humbert de Feydeau
+33 (0)4 73 32 68 39/+33 (0)6 82 22 39 78 (cell)
humbert.de-feydeau@michelin.com
Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0)4 73 32 95 27/+33 (0)6 84 32 90 81 (cell)
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com
Individual Shareholders
Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
+33 (0)4 73 32 23 05/Toll-free number in France: 0 800 716 161
actionnaires-individuels@michelin.com
Clémence Rodriguez
+33 (0)4 73 32 15 11/Toll-free number in France: 0 800 716 161
actionnaires-individuels@michelin.com
Attachment
Michelin
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE
20200423_Michelin_PR_URD and notice of meetingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: