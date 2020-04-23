Clermont-Ferrand, France – April 23, 2020

(English version of the French press release published on April 20, 2020)

Press Release

2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING – NOTICE OF MEETING

Michelin filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2020. It is freely available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com (under Finance/Regulatory information/Universal Registration Document) and at the AMF’s website (www.amf‑france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

The Annual Financial Report

The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on June 23, 2020

The Non-Financial Information Statement

The Duty of Care Plan

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on June 23, 2020, as well as their fees

The description of the share buyback program.

Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 23, 2020.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING – NOTICE OF MEETING

The Notice of Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. It presents the Meeting agenda, the text of the proposed resolutions, and the main rules for participating and voting. The Notice of Meeting, along with legal information and the Report of the Supervisory Board on the proposed resolutions, can be consulted at www.michelin.com.

Michelin would like to inform its shareholders that its Annual Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety from the Company’s headquarters, for viewing on the AG2020.michelin.com website, at 9:00 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Other documents and information relating to the Meeting are available to shareholders for consultation at www.michelin.com under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions. Michelin would also like to remind its shareholders that they can exercise their right to vote online or by post starting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Edouard de Peufeilhoux

+33 (0)4 73 32 74 47/+33 (0)6 89 71 93 73 (cell)

edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com



Humbert de Feydeau

+33 (0)4 73 32 68 39/+33 (0)6 82 22 39 78 (cell)

humbert.de-feydeau@michelin.com



Pierre Hassaïri

+33 (0)4 73 32 95 27/+33 (0)6 84 32 90 81 (cell)

pierre.hassairi@michelin.com



Individual Shareholders

Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier

+33 (0)4 73 32 23 05/Toll-free number in France: 0 800 716 161

actionnaires-individuels@michelin.com



Clémence Rodriguez

+33 (0)4 73 32 15 11/Toll-free number in France: 0 800 716 161

actionnaires-individuels@michelin.com



