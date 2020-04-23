Toronto, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since closing its doors for in-store shopping in the wake of COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity GTA’s ReStores have been busy launching habitatrestore.ca, an e-Commerce site, which as of today has reached its first 100 orders.



Habitat ReStore is a social enterprise, selling new and gently-used household items donated by both individuals and corporations. All revenues directly support administrative functions at Habitat for Humanity GTA, allowing donor and fundraising dollars to go directly to the building of Habitat Homes and servicing of Habitat Partner Families.



With 13 locations across the GTA, Habitat ReStore is a beloved community staple, serving home builders, renovators, design enthusiasts, DIYers, thrifters, and the environmentally conscious looking for sustainable solutions to household needs.



“We’re so pleased to have quickly adapted to continue serving our customers” said Rob Lee, VP of ReStores. “Temporarily closing our Habitat ReStores allowed us to avoid putting anyone at risk while we gained a better understanding of the situation surrounding COVID-19 and determined the proper course of action. We’ve developed stringent contact-less pick-up and delivery policies based on Health Canada guidelines and ensure all distribution location operations are carried out with proper protocols. The support we’ve received from our community base has been humbling.”



“Habitat ReStore provides vital funding to Habitat for Humanity GTA” says Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat for Humanity GTA. “Our build sites and offices remain temporarily closed, but a core group of personnel continue to work from home supporting current Habitat homeowners and accepting applications from future homeowners, while pursuing land deals in communities in desperate need of affordable housing solutions. The launch of the new Habitat ReStore e-Commerce platform is our way of continuing our mission, while supporting public health and physical distancing measures throughout the GTA.”



The social implications are compelling. Habitat ReStore’s model reduces the need for the production of new materials and consumption of natural resources. It extends the value of new and gently-used household items, eliminating unnecessary waste and ultimately decreasing our collective carbon footprint. The launch of their new e-Commerce platform will help advance Habitat for Humanity GTA's broader mission of getting more families into more homes, helping to build a better GTA for everyone.



For more information, visit habitatrestore.ca.

Kailyn Perchalski Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area 416-518-5394 kailyn.perchalski@habitatgta.ca