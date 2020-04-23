Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission market has garnered considerable business share over the past few years and is estimated to further accrue substantial returns in the years ahead. Ultra-high voltage is deemed to be one of the most advanced transmission technologies in the world, as it has some of the most obvious economic benefits.

The study encompasses comprehensive evaluation of the regional and competitive landscape of the market in a systematic and elaborative matter. Moreover, a thorough summary of the market is depicted after analyzing the vital parameters fueling the industry expansion, and restraining factors in association with the expansion prospects prevailing in the global market.

The development of new infrastructure will prompt UHV investment to increase rapidly thereby driving the market growth over the forecast years. Besides, it has been predicted that UHV would foresee a full explosion of approved volume, investment output and amount, and construction volume proving to be advantageous for the relevant companies in the industrial chain in the years ahead.

Primary UHV grid can potentially deliver 6 million kW of electricity, which is over 5-6 times as much as the current 500 kV DC grid, and over 2-3 times as far away, making it more efficient in operation. Additionally, the use of UHV transmission line can save up to 60 per cent of the land resources, unlike the 500 kV high voltage lines.

Moreover, Ultra-High Voltage and Extra High Voltage, Low and High Voltages, and Medium Voltages have been considered to integral constituents of the total Power and Energy Industry market.

According to the research report, the main levels of UHV are bifurcated into AC ultra-high voltage and DC ultra-high voltage. Globally, UHV power transmission and vivid UHV AC circuits haven been established in different parts of the world. Say for instance, 427 km of 1000 kV AC circuit was developed in Japan. While, on the other hand, instances for UHV DC transmission are very limited. Despite the presence of about ± 500 kV circuits across the globe, the Quebec hydro power transmission system is the only functionable circuit above this threshold.

Geographical insights

The global UHV transmission industry is diversified into a humongous regional spectrum including the United States, Russia, China, and several others. For the record, the prominence of UHV transmission lines across the United Sates can be explained from the deployment of a 1333kV power line, operating between Celilo converter station and hoover dam, in early 1970s.

Meanwhile, China also holds major dominance in the UHV transmission market. As per the estimates, the regional industry is estimated to register an appreciable growth rate over the upcoming years, given the COVID-19 outbreak evolution trend. Meanwhile, penetration of 5G construction has also aided the growth of UHV transmission market in the region. 5G infrastructure has led to the evolution of a large scale construction period in the nation. On account of the epidemic, the demand for 5G and other types of infrastructure is expected to accelerate.

Speaking of coronavirus, the pandemic has spread rapidly over provinces in the Americas and Europe, which have recorded massive patient numbers and constantly rising fatalities. According to credible statistics, the global corona positive patient count surpassed 2 million cases, as of April 17 with the number of fatalities rising to a peak of more than 1 lakh, globally. It has been touted that the United States and Europe regions have been the hardest hit with the former registering over more than 6 lakh confirmed cases.

Global UHV transmission market is divided on the basis of type, application, regional demographics, and competitive landscape.

