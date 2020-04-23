Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US sleep-wake disorder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the sleep-wake disorder market in the US is attributed to the presenvce of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness among people, and an increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders. As per the World Bank, the aging population of US was around 52.3 million. The geriatric population is more prone to sleep-wake disorders. In addition, the presence of major market players, including ResMed Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and others further supports the growth of sleep-wake disorder market in the region during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into insomnia, hypersomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and others. Sleep apnea holds the largest market share during the forecast period. On the basis of treatment, the market is divide into therapies, drugs, and devices. The sleep-wake disorder devices segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by medications.



Some of the players operating in the US sleep-wake disorder market include Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Somnarus Inc., ResMed Inc., and others. In January 2018, Resmed introduced Mobi which is a portable oxygen concentrator (POC). In May 2017, Resmed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory for comfortable therapy of the patients. Further, in June 2017, Somnarus, Inc. introduced a new disposable, wearable patch for the effective detection of sleep apnea and other related diseases. The development of novel drugs for the treatment of sleep apnea enables the company to generate revenue and growth of the company.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market by Type

5.1.1. Insomnia

5.1.2. Hypersomnia

5.1.3. Circadian Rhythm Disorders

5.1.4. Others

5.2. US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market by Treatment

5.2.1. Therapies

5.2.2. Drugs

5.2.3. Devices



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Aeroflow, Inc.

6.2. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.3. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

6.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

6.5. Natus Medical Inc.

6.6. Pfizer Inc.

6.7. ResMed Inc.

6.8. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.9. Somnarus Inc.

6.10. Somnetics International Inc.

6.11. TotalCare eHealth



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8512h0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900