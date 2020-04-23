New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotech Flavors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800031/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$471.2 Million by the year 2025, Vanilla & Vanillin will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vanilla & Vanillin will reach a market size of US$21.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$135.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biotechnology?s Growing Role in Enabling Flavors to Become Eco -
Friendly and Healthier Propels the Global Biotech Flavors
Market
Global Biotech Ingredients Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenue by Ingredient for 2019 and 2025
Asia-Pacific at the Forefront of Growth in Biotech Flavors Market
Competition
Global Biotech Flavors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biotech Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Health Consciousness and Increasing Demand for Healthy,
Natural Foods Spur Growth in Biotech Flavors Market
Global Organic Foods Market: Annual Sales in $ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits of Biotech Foods and
Biotech Flavors Augur Well for the Market
Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Demand for Processed Foods and Beverages Translates
into Growth of Biotech Flavors Market
Biotechnology in Dairy Products: Significant Role in Improving
Flavor and Texture
Use of Biotechnology in Fermented Dairy Products to Enhance
Flavor Profile
Evolving Biotechnology Space Presents Considerable Advancements
in Food Flavors
Bio Vanillin Market: Benefits from the Rising Demand for
Healthy and Safe Ingredients
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biotech Flavors
Production Methods
Biotechnology and Food Processing
IV. COMPETITION
BELL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
GIVAUDAN SA
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
SYMRISE AG
AMINES BIOTECH PVT.
AMYRIS
ENNOLYS
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
FIRMENICH SA
HAYASHIBARA
JENEIL BIOTECH
KERRY GROUP PLC
MANE SA
TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
WILD FLAVORS AND SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS
ROBERTET SA
T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
