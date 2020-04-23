New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Product form ; Application ; Distribution Channel " - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887362/?utm_source=GNW





Most of the market players offer both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of infectious germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs and leaves hands soft and clean. The gel-based hand sanitizers are generally used in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, and movie theatres, which helps in killing disease causing germs.



Based on type, the European hand sanitizer market is segmented into product form, application, and distribution channel.Based on product type, European hand sanitizer market is bifurcated into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan.



Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are most preferable along with hand washing with soap and water in most situations in the healthcare setting.This type of hand sanitizer is effective at killing microorganisms Alcohol-based hand sanitizers contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol.



Products that contain 60–95% alcohol are most effective.Use of alcohol-based sanitizer kills many different kinds of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria and TB bacteria.



The optimum concentration of alcohol required to kill bacteria in healthcare sector is 70–95%.

Germany holds the largest share of the European hand sanitizer market, which is followed by the UK and France.The demand for hand sanitizer is expanding in Germany, owing to the growing concerns related to health and hygiene.



Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is creating awareness among the population to be more inclined towards personal hygiene.Additionally, the government is introducing common public health initiatives to promote hand washing and to improve the quality of life by avoiding diseases.



Considering the current pandemic situation due to coronavirus, there is a huge demand for all types of hand sanitizers among the consumers of Germany, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of European hand sanitizer market.



Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever, The Himalaya Drug Company, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble., S.C. Johnson & Son, and Ecolab are among the key players present in the European hand sanitizer market.



The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European hand sanitizer market.Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in hand sanitizers.

