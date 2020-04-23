Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global E-Commerce market accounted for $3.69 trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.89 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include women preferring online shopping, increased influence of social networking platforms on the society, customer interaction & marketing forces and multimedia convergence. However, the risk of e-commerce frauds and imprecise return policies are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



E-commerce can be defined as electronically conducted commercial transactions via the internet, pertaining to the buying and selling of goods and services. Data exchange, informational and monetary related, is also included a part of e-commerce. It is preferred as it allows companies to conduct business without having a physical presence, thus reducing infrastructure, communication, and other related overhead costs and speeding up the transactions by eliminating many unnecessary intermediaries.



By application, the home appliances sector is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing credibility of the brands online and the frequent tendency of consumers to upgrade their homes. The segment includes consumer electronics, houseware, and other kitchen appliances. Moreover, the growing trend towards recycling and the use of smart energy in consumer electronics will be a major factor in augmenting the growth prospects for this segment in the coming years.

On the basis of geography, APAC will be the significant growing region in the e-commerce market during the forecast period owing to the increasing internet penetration and high purchasing power of the middle-class population. The local vendors dominate the region's market and restrict the influence of foreign players, thereby maintaining the revenue growth.

Some of the key players in the e-commerce market include Apple, eBay, Groupon, 360buy.com, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon.com, Google, PayPal, Sony store, iTunes, Amway, Wal-Mart, Snapdeal, Symantec, Barnes & Noble, Flipkart, Jabong, Lenskart, and Myntra.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global E-Commerce Market, By Category

5.1 Introduction

5.2 C2C

5.3 B2B

5.4 C2B

5.5 B2C



6 Global E-Commerce Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Brick-to-Click

6.3 Pure Click

6.4 Click-to-Brick



7 Global E-Commerce Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Services

7.2.1 Travel

7.2.2 Ordering Food

7.2.3 Mail Deliveries

7.3 Online Goods and Services

7.3.1 E-books

7.3.2 Software

7.3.3 Media Streaming

7.4 Customer Support

7.4.1 Live Support

7.4.2 Help Desks

7.5 Marketplace Services

7.5.1 Comparison Shopping

7.5.2 E-wallet

7.6 Financial Services

7.7 Travel & Leisure

7.8 Digital Content

7.9 E-tailing



8 Global E-Commerce Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clothing and Footwear

8.3 Baby Goods

8.4 Groceries

8.5 Home Appliances

8.6 Cosmetics



9 Global E-Commerce Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Apple

11.2 eBay

11.3 Groupon

11.4 360buy.com

11.5 Microsoft

11.6 Alibaba

11.7 Amazon.com

11.8 Google

11.9 PayPal

11.10 Sony store

11.11 iTunes

11.12 Amway

11.13 Wal-Mart

11.14 Snapdeal

11.15 Symantec

11.16 Barnes & Noble

11.17 Flipkart

11.18 Jabong

11.19 Lenskart

11.20 Myntra



