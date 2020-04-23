Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Personalized nutrition programs utilize information about people genetic and metabolic characteristic to design a bespoke plan which comprises specific foods and supplements. A personalized nutrition approach will customize nutrition advice or make dietary changes which will make better the health and lower the risk of health issues.
Based on the tool type, the active measurement segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adaptability and acceptance in the personalized nutrition and accurate and customizable nutrient profile based on an individual's requirements given by active measurement. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness among consumers about their health and increase in the number of obesity rates.
Some of the key players profiled in the Personalized Nutrition Market include Telomere Diagnostics. Sanofi S.A., Nutrigenomix Inc., MetagenicsInc, Lonza, InsideTracker, Habit Food Personalized LLC, GX Sciences, Genomix Nutrition, DSM, DNAFit, DayTwo Inc., Care/of, Caligenix and BASF SE.
