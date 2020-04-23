Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Personalized nutrition programs utilize information about people genetic and metabolic characteristic to design a bespoke plan which comprises specific foods and supplements. A personalized nutrition approach will customize nutrition advice or make dietary changes which will make better the health and lower the risk of health issues.



Based on the tool type, the active measurement segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adaptability and acceptance in the personalized nutrition and accurate and customizable nutrient profile based on an individual's requirements given by active measurement. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness among consumers about their health and increase in the number of obesity rates.



Some of the key players profiled in the Personalized Nutrition Market include Telomere Diagnostics. Sanofi S.A., Nutrigenomix Inc., MetagenicsInc, Lonza, InsideTracker, Habit Food Personalized LLC, GX Sciences, Genomix Nutrition, DSM, DNAFit, DayTwo Inc., Care/of, Caligenix and BASF SE.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Age Group

5.1 Introduction

5.2 0-18 Age Group

5.3 19-34 Age Group

5.4 35-54 Age Group

5.5 55 + Age Group



6 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Dosage Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tablets

6.3 Capsule

6.4 Powders

6.5 Liquids



7 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Health

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Overall Health/Wellness

7.3 Joint Health

7.4 Immune Health

7.5 Heart Health

7.6 Skin, Hair & Nails

7.7 Digestive/Gastrointestinal Health

7.8 Bone Health

7.9 Other Healths

7.9.1 Mental Health

7.9.2 Eye Health



8 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Functional Food

8.2.1 Vitamins

8.2.2 Proteins

8.2.3 Prebiotics & Probiotics

8.2.4 Minerals

8.2.5 Glucosamine

8.2.6 Fibers & Speciality Carbohydrates

8.2.7 Fatty Acids

8.2.8 Carotenoids

8.3 Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

8.3.1 Vitamins

8.3.2 Proteins

8.3.3 Minerals

8.3.4 Herbs & Botanicals

8.3.5 Enzymes

8.3.6 Amino Acids

8.4 Functional Beverage

8.4.1 Sports and Performance Drinks

8.4.2 Smart Drinks

8.5 Sports Nutragenomics

8.6 Digitalized DNA-Based Diet



9 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Tool Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Active measurement

9.2.1 Programs

9.2.2 Interactive Apps

9.2.3 Genetic Test Kits

9.3 Wearable

9.4 Standard measurement

9.5 Portable Gadgets

9.6 Food Labels



10 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Additional Supplements

10.3 Medicinal Supplements

10.4 Standard supplements

10.4.1 Sports Nutrition

10.4.2 Health Nutrition

10.5 Disease-based

10.5.1 Inherited

10.5.2 Lifestyle



11 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wellness & Fitness Centers

11.3 Medical Profession & Dietician

11.4 Institutions

11.5 Hospitals & Clinics

11.6 Home Care

11.7 Food Delivery Services

11.8 Direct-to-Consumer

11.9 Diagnostic Companies & Laboratories

11.10 Ambulatory Care



12 Global Personalized Nutrition Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Telomere Diagnostics

14.2 Sanofi S.A.

14.3 Nutrigenomix Inc

14.4 Metagenics Inc

14.5 Lonza

14.6 InsideTracker

14.7 Habit Food Personalized LLC

14.8 GX Sciences

14.9 Genomix Nutrition

14.10 DSM

14.11 DNAFit

14.12 DayTwo Inc

14.13 Care/of

14.14 Caligenix

14.15 BASF SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0507i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900