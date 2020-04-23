New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586875/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2020 to USD 14.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. Drivers such as the migration toward the cloud and the growing borderless nature of global economy and opportunities such as the anticipated deployment of 5G and proliferation of applications are expected to fuel the growth of the data center interconnect industry.



Carrier-neutral providers/internet content providers to hold the largest share of the data center interconnect market during the forecast period .

CNPs and ICPs operate most of the data centers and host thousands of servers.These data centers require terabits of optical transport capacity over the metro, regional, and long-haul distances, which can be achieved by linking and transporting traffic between data centers using DCI.



This requirement is expected to lead to a growing demand for DCI solutions by CNPs and ICPs during the forecast period.



Shared data and resources/Server high availability clusters (Geoclustering) segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geoclustering detects hardware/software faults and immediately provides access to the application on another system without requiring administrative intervention.The demand for the deployment of DCI for the geoclustering application is increasing due to the benefit it provides for the protection of workloads across globally distributed data centers.



These attributes are expected to result in a higher growth rate of deployment of DCI solutions for the geoclustering application during the forecast period.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 18%, Tier 2 = 22%, and Tier 3 = 60%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 21%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 44%

• By Region: Americas = 45%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 5%



The major players in the DCI market are Ciena Corporation (US), NOKIA Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Network Inc. (US), Infinera Corporation (US), ADAVA Optical Networking (Germany), CISCO Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Network (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This research report segments the data center interconnect market based on product, application, technology, functionality, and region.The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the data center interconnect market, as well as its value chain.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



