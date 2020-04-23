Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light-emitting Diode (LED) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market accounted for $38.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $163.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include an increase in government focus on energy saving solutions, growth of smart lighting and high efficacy LED, increase in utility rebates, and growing display and large screen backlighting. However, the high initial cost is restraining market growth.



Light-emitting diodes (LED) are small, consume less energy, and are easy to maintain. They are commonly used as status indicators and displays on a lot of equipment. A few years ago, the application of LED was limited to certain specific lighting needs and had not entered the mainstream general lighting applications. Entrance of LED in applications such as general lighting has given a strong thrust to the market. LED is expected to take over the conventional CFL and CCFL lighting market due to advanced features. Moreover, it is a cost effective solution for all lighting as well as other application purposes such as backlighting in mobile devices and large screen displays, automotive lighting and many others.



By technology, organic LED is projected to witness significant growth, owing to high demand for cost effective and energy-saving OLED lighting, increasing government initiatives toward OLED adoption, and growth in display and large screen backlight. OLED is one of the most promising display and lighting technologies that have the capability of offering power efficiency lighting and is superior compared to the fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps the end user to create flexible display and lighting panels.

On the basis of geography, the APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period, due to flourishing real estate industry, favourable government initiatives and increased funding for high efficiency lighting along with the continuous replacement of existing outdoor lighting. The Asia Pacific region would go on to become a principal consumer of LED products and should become a major supplier for LED chips and packages, supplemented with the rising demand for product and components.

Some of the key players in Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market include LG Innotek, Dialight plc, Cree, Inc., General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Moritex Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Cooper Industries, Lumileds Holding B.V., Lumens Co., Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor, Mercedes-Benz (Germany), everylight electronics.



