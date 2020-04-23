CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies, announced today a corporate update and reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.



€48.8 million in revenues, 21% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, with approximately 51% growth in revenues in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018

28 new pharmaceutical collaborations and 76 total active/completed collaborations as of December 31, 2019 with 39 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 rare diseases

Over 133,000 order requests received in the year ended December 31, 2019, more than 27% increase as compared to the previous year

Continued expansion of global proprietary rare disease platform with over 2.5 billion weighted data points, from approximatively 500,000 patients representing 120 different countries

Received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for Biorepository in Rostock, Germany, the first biorepository outside the U.S. to receive such accreditation

58 total biomarker programs, of which 14 biomarkers covering eight rare diseases have completed their development

“2019 was a pivotal year in CENTOGENE’s evolution during which we made significant progress towards our goal of becoming a global leader in providing molecular insights in order to accelerate drug development for rare diseases and guide patient stratification, identification, and monitoring,” said Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE. “Our 21% increase in revenue in the year ended December 31, 2019 was driven by the continuous strong growth of our Pharma segment, which saw nine new partners and 28 new collaborations throughout different stages of orphan drug development, from target discovery to commercialization. We were particularly pleased to form a partnership with Pfizer to identify novel targets using our CentoMD® and CentoPharma® and to expand our partnership with Shire (a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), which further demonstrates the recognition by the pharmaceutical industry of our unsurpassed knowledge in rare diseases and the value of our global proprietary rare disease platform. The strong financial and operational performance in 2019 provides us with a solid foundation for our business, and we look forward to leveraging the proceeds from our initial public offering in the U.S. to continue to invest in key growth areas."

Prof. Rolfs continued, “Furthermore, given the COVID-19 pandemic, CENTOGENE has taken a series of actions aimed at safeguarding the Company’s employees and business associates, including implementing a work-from-home policy for the majority of our employees. As part of the Company’s initiative to help local, national, and international authorities in their efforts to diagnose cases of COVID-19, we decided to leverage our broad medical knowledge and technical equipment to begin testing for COVID-19 in March 2020.”

In April 2020, CENTOGENE announced the opening of a laboratory in Hamburg to increase the testing capacity for the COVID-19 virus, which will expand laboratory capacity for the Company’s diagnostic testing of rare genetic diseases.

Full year ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company completed its initial public offering (IPO) in 2019. Centogene N.V.’s shares began trading on Nasdaq Global Market, after pricing the initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares at $14.00 per common share, raising net proceeds of approximately $46.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts, commission and other expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were €41.1 million, compared to €9.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Revenue

Our revenue is principally derived from the provision of pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostic tests enabled by our knowledge and interpretation‑based platform.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was €48.8 million, an increase of approximately €8.3 million, or 21% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenue from our pharmaceutical segment was €21.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately €4.2 million, or 24.4% as compared to that of the prior year, while the revenue from our diagnostics segment was €27.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately €4.1 million, or 17.6% as compared to that of the prior year.

Revenues driven by the 28 new collaborations for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to €7.0 million, including revenues recognized from upfront fees totalling €1.9 million arising from several collaborations with two pharmaceutical partners. Such upfront fees were recognized as revenues during the year as they represent the transaction price allocated to the one-off transfer of the Group’s intellectual property - provision of epidemiological insights of relevant rare diseases and relevant data. During the year ended December 31, 2018, two major collaborations that we entered into, one with Evotec and the other with Denali, included upfront payments totalling €4 million related to certain of our intellectual property. Out of the 58 total biomarker programs, 35 biomarkers were used in connection with our pharmaceutical collaborations in 2019, as compared to 28 biomarkers in 2018.

Some of the major pharmaceutical collaborations entered into in 2019 include:

Data access and collaboration agreement (“DACA”) with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) providing Pfizer with access to our data repository, which may be used in the discovery and validation of novel genetic and biochemical targets for the potential development of new therapies for rare diseases;

Further extension of the Global Master Service Agreement and the Supply Agreement with Shire, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, providing diagnostic services for certain diseases in 2020; and

Research collaboration with Shire related to hereditary angioedema (HAE) Kininogen assay mass spectrometry testing and screening.

The increase in revenue from our Diagnostics segment is mainly driven by an increase in order requests. We received approximately 51,600 test requests by our diagnostics segment for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 21.7% as compared to the prior year. Among all order requests received in the Diagnostics segment, 28.6% are related to whole exome sequencing (WES) and whole genome sequencing (WGS, or sequencing with a high volume of data) (2018: 27.1%), 20.9% to standard genetic testing (which includes our single gene, CNV and mutation quantification products) (2018: 19.6%) and 15.1% to panel sequencing (2018: 15.3%). The remaining are related to non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and biochemical testing. We anticipate the proportion of WES and WGS as a percentage of total test requests in the future will continue to increase. The data collected from our diagnostics services, together with the biomaterials, allow us to continue to grow our global biorepository and our rare disease platform repository.

Research and development expenses (“R&D”)

Our R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were €9.6 million, an increase of approximately €3.3 million, or 52% as compared to the prior year. The increase is primarily attributed to expenses associated with the expansion of our proprietary information platform, as well as development of new products and solutions.

General administrative expenses (“G&A”)

Our G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were €23.2 million, an increase of approximately €4.6 million, or 24.4% as compared to the prior year. The increase is primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and operating expenses as a result of the expansion of the business. The increase was also driven by an increase in investment in IT infrastructure and data security. The general administrative expenses also included share-based compensation expenses of €5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of €0.4 million as compared to €4.9 million for 2018.

Others

In the year ended December 31, 2019, we also incurred a real estate transfer tax of €1.2 million relating to the sale and leaseback transaction of our Rostock headquarters, as well as expenses of €1.1 million related to the IPO.

Comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders

The comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was €20.7 million or €1.3 per share, as compared to €11.0 million or €0.8 per share for the prior year.

Basic and diluted loss per share is calculated by dividing loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of shares outstanding of 16,409,285 and 14,112,841 during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively, adjusted for the effect of corporate reorganization.

Additional Information

The full Annual Report on Form 20-F including the financials and the notes thereto can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://investors.centogene.com and by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F free of charge upon request.

2020 Outlook

Our provision of testing for the COVID-19 virus is anticipated to generate additional revenues to the Company, however the impact of the pandemic to the global economy, international trade and business activities may also have a negative impact on our operating results. As such, Centogene will not be providing financial guidance for full-year 2020 at this time. The Company is continuing to monitor the situation closely and anticipates providing an update on expected financial performance for the year 2020 at a later date.

Centogene N.V.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019

For the Years Ended December 31, 2017

2018

2019

(€ in thousands) Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss: Revenue 31,689 40,478 48,780 Cost of sales 14,939 19,941 26,005 Gross profit 16,750 20,537 22,775 Research and development expenses 6,396 6,300 9,590 General administrative expenses 9,498 18,610 23,160 Selling expenses 5,897 7,474 9,254 Other operating income 1,043 2,306 3,781 Other operating expenses 457 1,065 2,036 Real estate transfer tax expenses – – 1,200 Operating loss (4,455 ) (10,606 ) (18,684 ) Interest and similar income 14 33 16 Interest and similar expense 1,021 1,075 2,029 Finance costs, net (1,007 ) (1,042 ) (2,013 ) Loss before taxes (5,462 ) (11,648 ) (20,697 ) Income tax expenses/(benefits) 14 (310 ) 158 Loss for the year (5,476 ) (11,338 ) (20,855 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) 10 (8 ) 16 Total comprehensive loss for the year (5,466 ) (11,346 ) (20,839 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to the equity holders of the parent (5,351 ) (10,971 ) (20,658 ) Loss per share – Basic and diluted (0.4 ) (0.8 ) (1.3 ) Weighted average number of outstanding shares 12,065,714 14,112,841 16,409,285





Centogene N.V.

Supplemental selected segment information

for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019

For the Years Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2019 (€ in thousands) Revenue by Segment Pharmaceutical 13,931 17,307 21,522 Diagnostics 17,758 23,171 27,258 Total Revenue 31,689 40,478 48,780





For the Years Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2019 (€ in thousands) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Pharmaceutical 10,870 13,641 14,956 Diagnostics 2,552 2,285 2,306 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 13,422 15,926 17,262





Reconciliation of segment Adjusted EBITDA to Group loss for the year For the Years Ended December 31, 2017

2018

2019 (€ in thousands) Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA 13,422 15,926 17,262 Corporate expenses (13,746 ) (15,836 ) (22,949 ) (324 ) 90 (5,687 ) Share-based payment expenses (894 ) (5,521 ) (6,418 ) Depreciation and amortization (3,237 ) (5,175 ) (6,579 ) Operating loss (4,455 ) (10,606 ) (18,684 ) Finance costs, net (1,007 ) (1,042 ) (2,013 ) Income taxes benefits (14 ) 310 (158 ) Loss for the period (5,476 ) (11,338 ) (20,855 )





Centogene N.V.

Consolidated statements of financial position

As at December 31, 2018 and 2019

Assets Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 (unaudited, € in thousands) Non‑current assets Intangible assets 8,795 14,145 Property, plant and equipment 39,115 8,376 Right‑of‑use assets — 24,932 Other assets — 1,948 47,910 49,401 Current assets Inventories 1,346 1,809 Trade receivables 10,901 16,593 Other assets 7,295 8,612 Cash and cash equivalents 9,222 41,095 28,764 68,109 76,674 117,510





Equity and liabilities Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019 Equity Issued capital 1,903 2,383 Capital reserve 45,342 98,099 Retained earnings and other reserves (19,964 ) (40,622 ) Non‑controlling interests (757 ) (938 ) 26,524 58,922 Non‑current liabilities Non‑current loans 12,915 1,578 Lease liabilities 1,712 18,069 Other liabilities 11,240 9,941 25,867 29,588 Current liabilities Investment subsidies 794 1,348 Current loans 3,702 3,688 Lease liabilities 1,350 3,635 Liabilities from income taxes 10 - Trade payables 5,429 8,554 Other liabilities 12,998 11,775 24,283 29,000 76,674 117,510

Centogene N.V.

Consolidated statements of cashflow

for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019

For the Years Ended December 31, 2017

2018

2019 (€ in thousands) Loss before taxes (5,462 ) (11,648 ) (20,697 ) Amortization and depreciation 3,237 5,175 6,579 Interest income (14 ) (33 ) (16 ) Interest expense 1,021 1,075 2,029 Gain on the disposal of property, plant and equipment (60 ) — (532 ) Share‑based payment expenses 894 5,521 6,418 Real estate transfer tax expenses — — 1,200 Other non‑cash items (32 ) (966 ) (1,856 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (412 ) (567 ) (463 ) Trade receivables (2,430 ) (3,909 ) (5,692 ) Other assets 314 (919 ) (1,169 ) Trade payables (728 ) 140 3,125 Other liabilities (664 ) 1,554 3,299 Cash flow used in operating activities (4,336 ) (4,577 ) (7,775 ) Cash paid for investments in intangible assets (2,471 ) (3,059 ) (7,280 ) Cash paid for investments in property, plant and equipment (15,564 ) (8,710 ) (296 ) Grant received for investment in property, plant and equipment 6,802 3,042 793 Grant refunded related to disposed property, plant and equipment — — (358 ) Cash received from disposal of property, plant and equipment 65 — 21,300 Interest received 14 33 16 Cash flow (used in)/generated from investing activities (11,154 ) (8,694 ) 14,175 Cash received from equity contributions, net 19,034 20,073 41,899 Cash received from loans 9,990 3,631 721 Cash repayment of loans (8,749 ) (2,851 ) (12,072 ) Cash repayments of lease liabilities (1,580 ) (442 ) (3,046 ) Interest paid (1,013 ) (1,075 ) (2,029 ) Cash flow generated from/(used) in financing activities 17,682 19,336 (25,473 ) Changes in cash and cash equivalents 2,192 6,065 31,873 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 965 3,157 9,222 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,157 9,222 41,095

About Centogene

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 45 different rare diseases.

