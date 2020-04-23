New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Microscopy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800024/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Optical Microscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Optical Microscopes will reach a market size of US$323.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$599 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Asylum Research, an Oxford Instruments Company

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

FEI Company

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800024/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Microscopy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Automated Microscopes: A Definition

Inverted Microscope

Fluorescence Microscope

Electron Microscope

Scanning Probe Microscope

Optical Microscope

Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Indispensable Importance of Microscopy in Modern Day Science

Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth & Evolution of

Advanced Automated Microscopy

Focus on Enhancing Laboratory Efficiencies Including Resource

Use & Reducing Process Related Costs Drives the Adoption of

Automated Microscopy

Strong Global Spending on R&D & the Ensuing Mushrooming of

Biotech, Pharma & Healthcare Companies to Benefit Growth in

the Market

Spurred On by Sustainable Development Goals & the Importance of

Research as the Backbone of Innovation to Compete With Global

Standards, Rising Global R&D Investments to Benefit Demand

for Advanced Microcopy Solutions: Global Gross Spending on

R&D (In US$ Billion & as % of GDP by Select Country for the

Year 2019

Rise of Infectious Diseases & the Need for Robust Diagnosis to

Drive Opportunities for Advanced Microscopy in Infectious

Disease Testing

Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases & the Ensuing

Focus on Rapid Pathogen Identification to Benefit Demand for

Advanced Microscopy: Global Infectious Disease Burden: Global

Infectious Disease Burden (In Million disability-adjusted

life year (DALY) for the Year 2018 by Disease Category

High Throughput Live Cell Imaging Drives Opportunities in

Clinical Research

Growing Significance of Live Cell Imaging in Cell Biology, Stem

Cells & Drug Discovery Research Projects to Spur Investments

in Enabling Instruments such as Automated Microscopy: Global

Market for Live Cell Imaging (In US$ Million) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Investments in High-throughput (HTS) Research Drives

the Commercial Value of Quantitative Automated Microscopy

Robust Market for High-Throughput Screening (HTS) to Expand the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Microscopy:

Global HTS Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024

Robust Investments in Nanotechnology Research & the Ensuing

Need for Visualization at the ?Nanoscale? Drives the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Microscopy

Expanding Market for Nanotechnology & the Ensuing Spurt in R&D

Investments Bodes Well for the Growth of Automated Microscopy

Which are Essential Tools in Nanomaterials Characterization:

Global Market Opportunity for Nanotechnology (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Industrial Microscopy to Benefit From the Growing Importance of

Innovation in the Highly Competitive Manufacturing Industry

and the Ensuing Focus on Industrial R&D

Growing Investments in Manufacturing R&D Coupled with the

Emphasis on Identifying Microscopic Material Defects to Build

a Better Manufacturing Process to Push Up the Importance of

Industrial Microscopy: % Global Share of R&D Spending by

Manufacturing Sector for the Year 2018

Microscopy Analysis of Metals & Materials Becomes Increasingly

Important as Material Science Races Ahead to Meet Evolving

Engineering Goals

Growing Importance of Value Added Materials in Industrial

Manufacturing/Engineering & the Ensuing Increase in R&D

Investments in Material Sciences to Benefit Demand for

Automated Microcopy: Global Market for Advanced Materials:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

The Age of Miniaturization & Microelectronics Spurs the

Importance of Microscopy in Semiconductors Manufacturing &

Process Control

?Inspection? in Semiconductor Manufacturing Becomes a Critical

Process Supported by Miniaturization of Electronics, Shrinking

of Chip Feature Size: Reduction in Semiconductor

Manufacturing Process Size (In nm) from Year 2000 to 2022

Manufacturing & Fabrication Complexities Posed by the Growing

Pressure to Reduce Wafer Thickness to Spur Opportunities for

Semiconductor Microscopy: Wafer Thickness (In µm) for the

Years 2010 through 2022

Instrumentation Complexities & High Costs Represent the Two

Main Challenges to Growth & Technology Adoption





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automated Microscopy Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automated Microscopy Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automated Microscopy Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Optical Microscopes (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Optical Microscopes (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Optical Microscopes (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Electron Microscopes (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electron Microscopes (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Electron Microscopes (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Scanning Probe Microscopes (Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Scanning Probe Microscopes (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Scanning Probe Microscopes (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Medical Diagnostic (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Medical Diagnostic (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Medical Diagnostic (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Nanotechnology (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Nanotechnology (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Nanotechnology (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Material Science (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Material Science (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Material Science (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Life Sciences (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Life Sciences (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Life Sciences (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Semiconductors (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Semiconductors (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Semiconductors (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Microscopy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Automated Microscopy Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Automated Microscopy Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Automated Microscopy Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Automated Microscopy Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automated Microscopy Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Automated Microscopy Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Automated Microscopy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Automated Microscopy Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automated Microscopy Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Automated Microscopy Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automated Microscopy Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Automated Microscopy Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Automated Microscopy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automated Microscopy Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Automated Microscopy Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated

Microscopy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Automated Microscopy Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automated Microscopy Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Automated Microscopy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Automated Microscopy Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Automated Microscopy Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Automated Microscopy in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automated Microscopy Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Automated Microscopy Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Microscopy Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Automated Microscopy Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automated Microscopy Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automated Microscopy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Automated Microscopy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automated Microscopy Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Automated Microscopy Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Automated Microscopy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automated Microscopy Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Automated Microscopy Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Automated Microscopy Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Automated Microscopy Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Automated Microscopy Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automated Microscopy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Automated Microscopy Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Automated Microscopy Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Automated Microscopy Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Automated Microscopy Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Automated Microscopy Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Automated Microscopy Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Automated Microscopy Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automated Microscopy Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Automated Microscopy Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automated Microscopy Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Automated Microscopy Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Automated Microscopy in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Automated Microscopy Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Automated Microscopy Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automated Microscopy:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automated Microscopy Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Automated Microscopy Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automated Microscopy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Automated Microscopy Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Automated Microscopy Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Automated Microscopy Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Automated Microscopy Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Automated Microscopy Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Automated Microscopy Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Automated Microscopy Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Automated Microscopy Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Automated Microscopy Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Automated Microscopy Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Automated Microscopy Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Automated Microscopy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Automated Microscopy Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automated Microscopy Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Automated Microscopy Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Automated Microscopy Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Automated Microscopy Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 100: Rest of World Automated Microscopy Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: Automated Microscopy Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World Automated Microscopy Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

ASYLUM RESEARCH, AN OXFORD INSTRUMENTS COMPANY

BRUKER CORPORATION

CARL ZEISS AG

FEI COMPANY

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

NIKON CORPORATION

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001