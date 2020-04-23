Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Fat Measurement Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global body fat measurement market was valued at 584.50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,078.99 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. A rapid growth in obese population and metabolic disorders, and increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of healthy lifestyle have been the factors driving the body fat measurement market growth. However, high equipment cost obstructs the growth of the market.
The US health club industry is serving the health-, fitness-, and wellness-related needs of consumers. Over 71.5 million consumers turned up to the health clubs in this country in 2018, which is a record high since 1987, and the number of members totaled ~62.5 million, with a 2.6% rise from 60.9 million memberships in 2017. As per the International Health, Racquet & Sports club Association (IHRSA) data, in 2018, there were over 6 billion health club visits by the consumers. According to the IHRSA study, as a part of the Physical Activity Council (PAC), 1 out of 5 Americans (20.8%) have at least one US health club or studio membership. Since 2008, health club memberships have increased by 37.1%, whereas the total number of club members has mounted ~34%. The total number of health club visits reached 6.1 billion in 2018 from 4.3 billion in 2008. Therefore, the elevating number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers is likely to boost the demand for body fat measurement devices during the forecast period.
The global body fat measurement market has been segmented by product and end user. The market, by product, has been segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, and dual energy X-ray absorptiometry. The bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR in it during the forecast period. Based on end user, the body fat measurement market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and fitness centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the fitness clubs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in it during 2020-2027.
The secondary sources studied for preparing the report include Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Saudi Health Interview Survey, Salad Bars to Schools, Saudi Society of Physical Activity Council, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Childhood Obesity Prevention Programme.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Body Fat Measurement Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Body Fat Measurement - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Body Fat Measurement - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Obese Population and Metabolic Disorders
5.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Encourage Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Equipment Costs
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growth in the Number of Fitness Clubs, Weight Loss Clinics, and Sports Rehabilitation Centre's
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancement In Body Composition Analyzers
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Body Fat Measurement Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Body Fat Measurement Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Body Fat Measurement Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Body Fat Measurement Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Body Fat Measurement Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Bioimpedance Analyzers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Bioimpedance Analyzers: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Body Fat Skinfold Calipers
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Body Fat Skinfold Calipers: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Air Displacement Plethysmography
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Air Displacement Plethysmography: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Body Fat Measurement Market - By End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Body Fat Measurement Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Hospitals
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Hospitals: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Clinics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Clinics: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Fitness Centers
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Fitness Centers: Body Fat Measurement Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Body Fat Measurement Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 North America: Body Fat Measurement Market
9.2 Europe: Body Fat Measurement Market
9.3 Asia Pacific: Body Fat Measurement Market
9.4 Middle East & Africa: Body Fat Measurement Market
9.5 South and Central America: Body Fat Measurement Market
10. Body Fat Measurement Market - Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
10.3 Organic Developments
10.3.1 Overview
10.4 Inorganic Developments
10.4.1 Overview
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Omron Corporation
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 Beurer GmbH
11.3 Tanita
11.4 General Electric Company
11.5 DMS Imaging
11.6 Hologic, Inc.
11.7 COSMED srl
11.8 Exertech
11.9 Accufitness, LLC
11.10 InBody Co., Ltd.
12. Appendix
12.1 About the Publisher
12.2 Glossary of Terms
