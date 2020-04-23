Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution; Mode of Delivery; Application; End User and Geography." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027, to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.



The rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are the major factors driving the healthcare fraud analytics market growth. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics such as lack of privacy and shortage of data scientists have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



The hospital industry in is growing with rising healthcare expenditure and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. Despite the slight reduction in an average hospital stay per person from 7 days to 5-6 days over the last couple of decades, there has been a rise in the total number of hospital admissions to 36.5 million in 2017. An increase in elderly population is a major reason fueling the hospital market in the US. Further, as per the American Hospital Association (AHA) annual survey of hospitals in the US, there are ~6,146 hospitals in the US. The super-specialty and multispecialty hospitals hold several opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, micro-hospitals are gaining popularity as they offer personalized care 24/7, with the less than 5 minutes of waiting time. Thus, owing to such advancements, the hospital industry in the US is growing continuously, and it is likely to hold several opportunities for the healthcare fraud analytics market players for future growth.



The healthcare fraud analytics has been segmented by solution, mode of delivery, application, and end user. The healthcare fraud analytics market, by solution, has been segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The predictive analytics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on the mode of delivery, the market has been segmented into on-premises delivery models and on-demand delivery models. The on-premises delivery models held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the on-demand delivery models segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the essential secondary sources referred to for preparing the report are Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), American Hospital Association, Medical Identity Theft Alliance, National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association, and European Healthcare Fraud and Corruption Network.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the healthcare fraud analytics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global healthcare fraud analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Healthcare Fraud Analytics- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Healthcare Fraudulent Cases Across the Globe

5.1.2 Growing Health Insurance Industry in the US

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Healthcare Fraud Analytics

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Hospital Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 AI in Healthcare Fraud Detection

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO)

6.3.2 Conduent Inc.



7. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Solution

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Solution, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Solution (US$ Mn)

7.4 Predictive Analytics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Predictive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Descriptive Analytics

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Descriptive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Prescriptive Analytics

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Prescriptive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Mode of Delivery

8.1 Overview

8.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Mode of Delivery, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Mode Of Delivery (US$ Mn)

8.4 On-Premise Delivery Models

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 On-Premise Delivery Models Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 -Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.4 Insurance Claims Review

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Insurance Claims Review Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Pharmacy Billing Misuse

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Pharmacy Billing Misuse Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Payment Integrity

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Payment Integrity Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Medical Identity Theft

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Medical Identity Theft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.8 Other Applications

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Other Applications Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 -End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By End User, 2019 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, End User (US$ Mn)

10.4 Government Agencies

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Government Agencies Review Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Private Insurance Payers

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Private Insurance Payers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Third-party Service Providers

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Third-Party Service Providers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.7 Employers

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Employers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.2 Europe Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.4 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.5 South and Central America Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



12. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market to 2027- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments Done By The Companies In The Market

12.4 Inorganic Developments Done By The Companies In The Market



13. Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Conduent, Inc.

13.2 DXC Technology Company

13.3 SCIOInspire, Corp. (EXL Service Holdings, Inc.)

13.4 OPTUM, INC (UnitedHealth Group)

13.5 SAS Institute

13.6 Pondera Solutions

13.7 LexisNexis Risk Solutions (RELX plc)

13.8 Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO)

13.9 Cotiviti, Inc. (Verscend Technologies, Inc.)

13.10 WhiteHatAI



14. Appendix



