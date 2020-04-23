LONDON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has welcomed the most recent addition to their wide range of payment methods: Google Pay. All NetBet UK and Ireland customers now have the option to make deposits on their account through Google’s user-friendly mobile payment system.



At NetBet, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier by integrating tools and systems that provide more agency and flexibility. Google Pay is an increasingly popular wallet-free payment solution with a host of benefits for Android users.

Google Pay makes online payments quick and easy; as long as they have an Android phone, customers can now connect their bank card to the Google Pay app and enjoy instant access to their funds. The app transforms the user’s phone into a contactless card, without the need for carrying a wallet.

NetBet CEO Gabriela Arnautu says: ‘We’re excited to have brought this new payment option to both new and existing customers. By integrating Google Pay as another way to make deposits, NetBet has extended its range of products and services to a wider demographic of users on UK and IE domains.’

With more and more customers choosing to pay using a mobile device, the inclusion of this payment method has extended NetBet’s reach to a wider and more diverse audience.

