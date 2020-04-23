Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipboard Cables Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shipboard cables market was worth $3.61 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.44% and reach $5.77 billion by 2023.



The shipboard cables market consists of sales of shipboard cables and related services. Shipboard cables are used for electrical installations in ships and offshore platforms for the transfer of electric power to electric panels for lighting, control circuits, the transmission of vital instrumentation signals. They are fire-resistant, flame retardant, low smoke & halogenfree cables.



Shipboard Cables Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global shipboard cables market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the shipboard cables? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Shipboard Cables market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider shipboard cables market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The shipboard cables market section of the report gives context. It compares the shipboard cables market with other segments of the shipboard cables market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, shipboard cables indicators comparison.

Major players in the shipboard cables market are Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Belden, SAB Cable, FSC Global, Belcom Cables Ltd, Leoni AG, Eland Cables, Nuhas Oman and Cable Source Pte Ltd.



The shipboard cables market covered in this report is segmented by type into fiber-optic cables, electric cables. It is also segmented by applications into marine and offshore, oil & gas and petrochemical, others.



The increasing cost of raw material hampers the shipboard cables market. The increase in raw material costs increases the operational expenses and hence increases the price of the end product. For instance, in 2019 the price of copper metal increased rapidly owing to the trade tensions between the USA and China. Copper is a key raw material used in the production of shipboard cables. The rise in copper prices thereby increases the manufacturing cost and hence restrains the growth of the market.



Increase and the expansion of offshore oil & gas plants is driving the shipboard cables market. The expansion of offshore oil & gas plants includes electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms which involves the use of efficient shipboard cables to connect oil platforms to mainland power grids. For instance, in 2019, LS Cable & System, a Korea based cable manufacturer has signed an agreement worth $100 million with Orsted, a Denmark based energy firm, to construct a submarine power grid in Taiwan. Therefore, the development of offshore oil & gas projects is projected to support the growth of the shipboard cables market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Shipboard Cables Market Characteristics



3. Shipboard Cables Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Shipboard Cables Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Shipboard Cables Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Shipboard Cables Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Shipboard Cables Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Shipboard Cables Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Shipboard Cables Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Shipboard Cables Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Shipboard Cables Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Shipboard Cables Market



7. China Shipboard Cables Market



8. India Shipboard Cables Market



9. Japan Shipboard Cables Market



10. Australia Shipboard Cables Market



11. Indonesia Shipboard Cables Market



12. South Korea Shipboard Cables Market



13. Western Europe Shipboard Cables Market



14. UK Shipboard Cables Market



15. Germany Shipboard Cables Market



16. France Shipboard Cables Market



17. Eastern Europe Shipboard Cables Market



18. Russia Shipboard Cables Market



19. North America Shipboard Cables Market



20. USA Shipboard Cables Market



21. South America Shipboard Cables Market



22. Brazil Shipboard Cables Market



23. Middle East Shipboard Cables Market



24. Africa Shipboard Cables Market



25. Shipboard Cables Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Shipboard Cables Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Shipboard Cables Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Shipboard Cables Market



27. Shipboard Cables Market Trends And Strategies



28. Shipboard Cables Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Belden

SAB Cable

FSC Global

Belcom Cables Ltd

LEONI

Eland Cables

Nuhas Oman

CABLE SOURCE PTE LTD

WILSON CABLES PTE LTD.

TE Connectivity, Inc

Teledyne Marine

HESFIBEL

Huawei Marine

SAMCO Inc

SEACON

Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd

Molex

Scorpion Oceanics

Sea and Land Technologies Pte. Ltd

Axon Cable

OCC Corporation

General Cable Company

ZTT Corporation

Nexans



