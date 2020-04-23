The Annual General Meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA will be held in the company's premises at Grieg Gaarden, C. Sundts gate 17/19 in Bergen, Norway, on Thursday 14 May 2020 at 10:00 am (CEST).
The notice is attached both in Norwegian and English.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Grieg Seafood ASA
Bergen, NORWAY
GSF ASA Innkalling til Generalforsamling 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
GSF ASA Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Primary_Grieg Seafood_Positive_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: