OLNEY, Md., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $10.0 million ($0.28 per diluted share) compared to net income of $30.3 million ($0.85 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019 and net income of $28.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings for the current quarter were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million. Although the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) would permit the Company to delay the adoption of the accounting standard for current expected credit losses (CECL), the Company has elected to adopt CECL as planned, effective January 1, 2020. The provision for credit losses was significantly impacted by the negative projected impact of COVID-19 on specific economic metrics used in the Company’s CECL model. Excluding the effect of the significant deterioration in the economic outlook late in the first quarter, the provision for credit losses was projected to have been approximately $4.1 million. Additionally, the results for the current quarter were negatively impacted by $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm, Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”), which closed on February 1, 2020, and the acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”), which closed on April 1, 2020. The acquisition of Revere resulted in the addition of 11 banking offices and approximately $2.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020.
“We entered the year in a position of strength after delivering a record year and preparing to expand our market presence with the acquisitions of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and Revere Bank,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “Like individuals, families and businesses everywhere, we too had to quickly respond to the unprecedented public health and economic events that began to unfold late in the first quarter. We seamlessly implemented our contingency plans in order to protect the health of our employees, clients, and business and community partners. And while we have made many changes to how and where we all work, we have maintained the continuity of our client service and critical operations. I am grateful to our dedicated team of bankers for making this happen.”
“Our clients are facing a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to seeing them through this difficult time,” added Schrider. “From helping clients access federal relief programs, to working with individuals and business owners on a case-by-case basis, we are doing all that we can to connect our clients with the financial help they need.”
“We are pleased that RPJ and Revere Bank are now officially part of Sandy Spring Bank. As we continue to come together as a company, we are focused on upholding the tradition of community banking, providing remarkable service, and being the advocate that our clients need now more than ever.”
First Quarter Highlights:
Response to COVID-19
The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and clients and to assist clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We began implementing our business continuity plan in early March, which led to us taking the following actions to address the health and safety of employees and clients.
With these measures in place, we have continued to effectively serve the needs of our clients.
We have taken several steps to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients:
We are participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses to enable them to maintain payroll, hire back employees who have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead. After the program was announced, we quickly mobilized resources to maximize the ability of our clients to access this program. We have involved over 150 employees in our participation in the program, while simultaneously working with our technology vendors to implement software solutions to speed the intake of client applications and submission to the SBA. As of April 16, 2020, when the SBA announced that all of the funds appropriated for the program had been allocated, we have processed over 2,800 loans for a total of $923.5 million to businesses with more than an estimated 88,000 employees.
As a further relief to our qualified commercial and mortgage/consumer loan customers, the Company has developed guidelines to provide for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days. From March through April 16, the Company (including Revere) had granted approvals for payment modifications/deferrals on nearly 1,000 loans with an aggregate balance of $845.0 million.
For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets grew to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $8.3 billion at March 31, 2019. Total loans grew by 2% to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at March 31, 2019. During this period commercial loans grew 8%, while the mortgage loan portfolio declined 11%. Continued reduction in the mortgage portfolio has been the result of heavy mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. Consumer loans also declined as borrowers eliminated their home equity borrowings through the refinancing of their mortgage loans. Deposit growth was 6% from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, as interest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 6% and noninterest-bearing deposits grew 7%.
Tangible common equity declined to $721 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $748 million at March 31, 2019. The decline in common equity reflects the effects of the repurchase of 1.5 million shares of common stock, the increase in dividends beginning in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill during the past twelve months. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.09%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78%.
The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.80% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.61% at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $54.0 million, compared to $40.1 million at March 31, 2019, and $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-performing loans occurred as a result of the adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses as $13.1 million of previously disclosed and accounted for purchased credit impaired loans are now designated as non-accrual loans under the new standard’s guidance. New loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $2.4 million compared to $6.2 million for the prior year quarter and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans.
Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.28% of outstanding loans and 159% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.81% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2019. The growth in these ratios from 2019 to 2020 was the direct result of the impact on the allowance of the increased provision for credit losses required by recent economic developments.
Income Statement Review
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of the declining interest rates over the preceding twelve months. The net interest margin declined to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.60% for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. Excluding the recovered interest income, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 would have been 3.52%.
The provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a credit of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The impact of the negative economic projections on the credit portfolio resulted in a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million for the quarter.
Non-interest income was $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The current quarter included $0.2 million in securities gains and the prior year quarter included $0.6 million in life insurance mortality proceeds. Exclusive of these proceeds and securities gains, the growth in non-interest income for the quarter was 10% or $1.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the 33% increase in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of the wealth advisory firm during the quarter. While the decline in residential mortgage lending rates during the quarter led to significant increase in loan originations, lower investor demand, in addition to a reduction in pricing, adversely affected the valuations of the forward commitments and loans held for sale, resulting in a significant decline in mortgage banking income for the current quarter compared to recent quarters.
Non-interest expenses increased 8% to $47.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The current year’s quarter included $1.5 million in merger and acquisition expense. Exclusive of this expense, non-interest expense for the current quarter increased 5% primarily due to the increase in compensation expense as a result of annual merit increases over the preceding twelve months, commission compensation related to higher levels of residential mortgage loan originations and the additional monthly operating costs as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson.
The effective tax rate for the current quarter was significantly lower than prior periods due to the impact of certain tax provision contained within the recent passage of the CARES Act. The CARES Act expands the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company was able to apply this change in conjunction with the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current quarter.
The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 54.76% for the current quarter as compared to 51.44% for the first quarter of 2019 and 51.98% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a reduction in efficiency) from the first quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the rate of growth in non-interest expense outpacing the growth in net revenues as a result of margin compression during the same time period.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) May 7, 2020. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10140486.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 55 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.
Forward-Looking Statements
Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the duration of shelter in place orders and the potential imposition of further restrictions on travel in the future; the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|%
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|64,334
|$
|66,750
|(4
|)
|%
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|24,469
|(128
|)
|n.m
|Non-interest income
|18,168
|16,969
|7
|Non-interest expense
|47,746
|44,192
|8
|Income before income taxes
|10,287
|39,655
|(74
|)
|Net income
|9,987
|30,317
|(67
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1)
|$
|36,210
|$
|39,527
|(8
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.46
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average common equity
|3.55
|%
|11.46
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.29
|%
|3.60
|%
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)
|57.87
|%
|52.79
|%
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)
|54.76
|%
|51.44
|%
|Per share data:
|Basic net income
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.85
|(66
|)
|%
|Diluted net income
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.85
|(67
|)
|Average fully diluted shares
|35,057,190
|35,806,459
|(2
|)
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|7
|Book value per share
|32.68
|30.82
|6
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|21.09
|21.05
|-
|Outstanding shares
|34,164,672
|35,557,110
|(4
|)
|Financial Condition at period-end:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,250,560
|$
|987,299
|27
|%
|Loans
|6,722,992
|6,569,990
|2
|Interest-earning assets
|8,222,589
|7,648,654
|8
|Assets
|8,929,602
|8,327,900
|7
|Deposits
|6,593,874
|6,224,523
|6
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|5,732,349
|5,297,108
|8
|Stockholders' equity
|1,116,334
|1,095,848
|2
|Capital ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage (3)
|8.78
|%
|9.61
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|10.23
|%
|11.19
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|10.23
|%
|11.35
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)
|14.09
|%
|12.54
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|8.44
|%
|9.39
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|12.99
|%
|13.00
|%
|Credit quality ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.28
|%
|0.81
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.80
|%
|0.61
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|0.50
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|159.02
|%
|132.35
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.
|(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
|The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense;
|securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020
|(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets
|and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:
|Net income
|$
|9,987
|$
|30,317
|Plus non-GAAP adjustments:
|Merger and acquisition expense
|1,454
|-
|Income taxes
|300
|9,338
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|24,469
|(128
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income
|$
|36,210
|$
|39,527
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:
|Non-interest expense
|$
|47,746
|$
|44,192
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|82,502
|$
|83,719
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis
|57.87
|%
|52.79
|%
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:
|Non-interest expense
|$
|47,746
|$
|44,192
|Less non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|600
|491
|Merger and acquisition expense
|1,454
|-
|Non-interest expense - as adjusted
|$
|45,692
|$
|43,701
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|82,502
|$
|83,719
|Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
|Tax-equivalent income
|1,108
|1,241
|Less non-GAAP adjustment:
|Securities gains
|169
|-
|Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
|$
|83,441
|$
|84,960
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis
|54.76
|%
|51.44
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,116,334
|$
|1,095,848
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(6,344
|)
|9,050
|Goodwill
|(369,708
|)
|(347,149
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(19,781
|)
|(9,297
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|720,501
|$
|748,452
|Total assets
|$
|8,929,602
|$
|8,327,900
|Goodwill
|(369,708
|)
|(347,149
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(19,781
|)
|(9,297
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|8,540,113
|$
|7,971,454
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.44
|%
|9.39
|%
|Outstanding common shares
|34,164,672
|35,557,110
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|21.09
|$
|21.05
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|79,185
|$
|82,469
|$
|67,282
|Federal funds sold
|131
|208
|481
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|181,792
|63,426
|65,886
|Cash and cash equivalents
|261,108
|146,103
|133,649
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
|67,114
|53,701
|24,998
|Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
|1,187,607
|1,073,333
|926,530
|Other equity securities
|62,953
|51,803
|60,769
|Total loans
|6,722,992
|6,705,232
|6,569,990
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(85,800
|)
|(56,132
|)
|(53,089
|)
|Net loans
|6,637,192
|6,649,100
|6,516,901
|Premises and equipment, net
|57,617
|58,615
|61,003
|Other real estate owned
|1,416
|1,482
|1,410
|Accrued interest receivable
|23,870
|23,282
|26,182
|Goodwill
|369,708
|347,149
|347,149
|Other intangible assets, net
|19,781
|7,841
|9,297
|Other assets
|241,236
|216,593
|220,012
|Total assets
|$
|8,929,602
|$
|8,629,002
|$
|8,327,900
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,939,937
|$
|1,892,052
|$
|1,813,708
|Interest-bearing deposits
|4,653,937
|4,548,267
|4,410,815
|Total deposits
|6,593,874
|6,440,319
|6,224,523
|Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|125,305
|213,605
|122,626
|Advances from FHLB
|754,061
|513,777
|726,278
|Subordinated debentures
|199,046
|209,406
|37,389
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|140,982
|118,921
|121,236
|Total liabilities
|7,813,268
|7,496,028
|7,232,052
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,164,672,
|34,970,370 and 35,557,110 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively
|34,165
|34,970
|35,557
|Additional paid in capital
|562,891
|586,622
|607,479
|Retained earnings
|512,934
|515,714
|461,862
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|6,344
|(4,332
|)
|(9,050
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,116,334
|1,132,974
|1,095,848
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,929,602
|$
|8,629,002
|$
|8,327,900
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Interest Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|75,882
|$
|80,397
|Interest on loans held for sale
|291
|192
|Interest on deposits with banks
|180
|194
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|6,132
|5,685
|Exempt from federal income taxes
|1,372
|1,710
|Interest on federal funds sold
|1
|5
|Total interest income
|83,858
|88,183
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on deposits
|13,518
|14,480
|Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|580
|398
|Interest on advances from FHLB
|3,145
|6,064
|Interest on subordinated debt
|2,281
|491
|Total interest expense
|19,524
|21,433
|Net interest income
|64,334
|66,750
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|24,469
|(128
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|39,865
|66,878
|Non-interest Income:
|Investment securities gains
|169
|-
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,253
|2,307
|Mortgage banking activities
|3,033
|2,863
|Wealth management income
|6,966
|5,236
|Insurance agency commissions
|2,129
|1,900
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|645
|1,189
|Bank card fees
|1,320
|1,252
|Other income
|1,653
|2,222
|Total non-interest income
|18,168
|16,969
|Non-interest Expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|28,053
|25,976
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,581
|5,231
|Equipment expenses
|2,751
|2,576
|Marketing
|1,189
|943
|Outside data services
|1,582
|1,778
|FDIC insurance
|482
|1,136
|Amortization of intangible assets
|600
|491
|Merger and acquisition expense
|1,454
|-
|Professional fees and services
|1,826
|1,245
|Other expenses
|5,228
|4,816
|Total non-interest expense
|47,746
|44,192
|Income before income taxes
|10,287
|39,655
|Income tax expense
|300
|9,338
|Net income
|$
|9,987
|$
|30,317
|Net Income Per Share Amounts:
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.85
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.85
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
| 2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Profitability for the Quarter:
|Tax-equivalent interest income
|$
|84,966
|$
|86,539
|$
|88,229
|$
|88,423
|$
|89,424
|Interest expense
|19,524
|19,807
|20,292
|21,029
|21,433
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|65,442
|66,732
|67,937
|67,394
|67,991
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,108
|1,149
|1,147
|1,209
|1,241
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|24,469
|1,655
|1,524
|1,633
|(128
|)
|Non-interest income
|18,168
|19,224
|18,573
|16,556
|16,969
|Non-interest expense
|47,746
|46,081
|44,925
|43,887
|44,192
|Income before income taxes
|10,287
|37,071
|38,914
|37,221
|39,655
|Income tax expense
|300
|8,614
|9,531
|8,945
|9,338
|Net income
|$
|9,987
|$
|28,457
|$
|29,383
|$
|28,276
|$
|30,317
|Financial Performance:
|Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income
|$
|36,210
|$
|39,674
|$
|40,802
|$
|38,854
|$
|39,527
|Return on average assets
|0.46
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average common equity
|3.55
|%
|9.93
|%
|10.38
|%
|10.32
|%
|11.46
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.29
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.60
|%
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)
|57.87
|%
|54.34
|%
|52.63
|%
|53.04
|%
|52.79
|%
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)
|54.76
|%
|51.98
|%
|50.95
|%
|51.71
|%
|51.44
|%
|Per Share Data:
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.85
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.85
|Average fully diluted shares
|35,057,190
|35,773,246
|35,900,102
|35,890,437
|35,806,459
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|Non-interest Income:
|Securities gains
|$
|169
|$
|57
|$
|15
|$
|5
|$
|-
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,253
|2,427
|2,516
|2,442
|2,307
|Mortgage banking activities
|3,033
|4,170
|4,408
|3,270
|2,863
|Wealth management income
|6,966
|6,401
|5,493
|5,539
|5,236
|Insurance agency commissions
|2,129
|1,331
|2,116
|1,265
|1,900
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|645
|660
|662
|654
|1,189
|Bank card fees
|1,320
|1,435
|1,462
|1,467
|1,252
|Other income
|1,653
|2,743
|1,901
|1,914
|2,222
|Total Non-interest Income
|$
|18,168
|$
|19,224
|$
|18,573
|$
|16,556
|$
|16,969
|Non-interest Expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|28,053
|$
|26,251
|$
|26,234
|$
|25,489
|$
|25,976
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,581
|4,663
|4,816
|4,760
|5,231
|Equipment expenses
|2,751
|2,791
|2,641
|2,712
|2,576
|Marketing
|1,189
|1,085
|1,541
|887
|943
|Outside data services
|1,582
|1,854
|1,973
|1,962
|1,778
|FDIC insurance
|482
|123
|(83
|)
|1,084
|1,136
|Amortization of intangible assets
|600
|481
|491
|483
|491
|Merger and acquisition expense
|1,454
|948
|364
|-
|-
|Professional fees and services
|1,826
|2,553
|1,546
|1,634
|1,245
|Other expenses
|5,228
|5,332
|5,402
|4,876
|4,816
|Total Non-interest Expense
|$
|47,746
|$
|46,081
|$
|44,925
|$
|43,887
|$
|44,192
|(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
|The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger and acquisition expenses from non-interest expense;
|securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Balance Sheets at Quarter End:
|Residential mortgage loans
|$
|1,116,512
|$
|1,149,327
|$
|1,199,275
|$
|1,241,081
|$
|1,249,968
|Residential construction loans
|149,573
|146,279
|150,692
|171,106
|176,388
|Commercial AD&C loans
|643,114
|684,010
|678,906
|658,709
|688,939
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|2,241,240
|2,169,156
|2,036,021
|1,994,027
|1,962,879
|Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
|1,305,682
|1,288,677
|1,278,505
|1,224,986
|1,216,713
|Commercial business loans
|813,525
|801,019
|772,619
|772,158
|769,660
|Consumer loans
|453,346
|466,764
|480,530
|489,176
|505,443
|Total loans
|6,722,992
|6,705,232
|6,596,548
|6,551,243
|6,569,990
|Allowance for credit losses
|(85,800
|)
|(56,132
|)
|(54,992
|)
|(54,024
|)
|(53,089
|)
|Loans held for sale
|67,114
|53,701
|78,821
|50,511
|24,998
|Investment securities
|1,250,560
|1,125,136
|946,210
|955,715
|987,299
|Interest-earning assets
|8,222,589
|7,947,703
|7,742,138
|7,713,364
|7,648,654
|Total assets
|8,929,602
|8,629,002
|8,437,538
|8,398,519
|8,327,900
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,939,937
|1,892,052
|2,081,435
|2,023,614
|1,813,708
|Total deposits
|6,593,874
|6,440,319
|6,493,899
|6,389,749
|6,224,523
|Customer repurchase agreements
|125,305
|138,605
|126,008
|150,604
|122,626
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,732,349
|5,485,055
|5,093,265
|5,136,860
|5,297,108
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,116,334
|1,132,974
|1,140,041
|1,119,445
|1,095,848
|Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:
|Residential mortgage loans
|$
|1,139,786
|$
|1,169,623
|$
|1,215,132
|$
|1,244,086
|$
|1,230,319
|Residential construction loans
|145,266
|149,690
|162,196
|174,095
|189,720
|Commercial AD&C loans
|659,494
|695,817
|651,905
|686,282
|676,205
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|2,202,461
|2,092,478
|1,982,979
|1,960,919
|1,964,699
|Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
|1,285,257
|1,274,782
|1,258,000
|1,215,632
|1,207,799
|Commercial business loans
|819,133
|765,159
|786,150
|756,594
|780,318
|Consumer loans
|465,314
|477,572
|486,865
|505,235
|515,644
|Total loans
|6,716,711
|6,625,121
|6,543,227
|6,542,843
|6,564,704
|Loans held for sale
|35,030
|50,208
|61,870
|37,121
|17,846
|Investment securities
|1,179,084
|1,002,692
|941,048
|964,863
|1,010,940
|Interest-earning assets
|7,994,618
|7,859,836
|7,690,629
|7,619,240
|7,627,187
|Total assets
|8,699,342
|8,542,837
|8,370,789
|8,294,883
|8,258,116
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,797,227
|1,927,063
|1,909,884
|1,796,802
|1,682,720
|Total deposits
|6,433,694
|6,459,551
|6,405,762
|6,247,409
|5,952,942
|Customer repurchase agreements
|135,652
|126,596
|138,736
|141,865
|129,059
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,612,056
|5,326,303
|5,202,876
|5,269,209
|5,403,946
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,130,051
|1,136,824
|1,123,185
|1,099,078
|1,073,291
|Financial Measures:
|Average equity to average assets
|12.99
|%
|13.31
|%
|13.42
|%
|13.25
|%
|13.00
|%
|Investment securities to earning assets
|15.21
|%
|14.16
|%
|12.22
|%
|12.39
|%
|12.91
|%
|Loans to earning assets
|81.76
|%
|84.37
|%
|85.20
|%
|84.93
|%
|85.90
|%
|Loans to assets
|75.29
|%
|77.71
|%
|78.18
|%
|78.00
|%
|78.89
|%
|Loans to deposits
|101.96
|%
|104.11
|%
|101.58
|%
|102.53
|%
|105.55
|%
|Capital Measures:
|Tier 1 leverage (1)
|8.78
|%
|9.70
|%
|9.96
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.61
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|10.23
|%
|11.06
|%
|11.37
|%
|11.43
|%
|11.19
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|10.23
|%
|11.21
|%
|11.52
|%
|11.59
|%
|11.35
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)
|14.09
|%
|14.85
|%
|12.70
|%
|12.79
|%
|12.54
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|32.68
|$
|32.40
|$
|32.00
|$
|31.43
|$
|30.82
|Outstanding shares
|34,164,672
|34,970,370
|35,625,822
|35,614,953
|35,557,110
|(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2020
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Non-Performing Assets:
|Loans 90 days past due:
|Commercial business
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|17
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial AD&C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial investor real estate
|-
|-
|1,201
|1,248
|-
|Commercial owner occupied real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|90
|Consumer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|8
|-
|-
|-
|221
|Residential construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total loans 90 days past due
|8
|-
|1,218
|1,248
|311
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial business
|10,834
|8,450
|6,393
|7,083
|8,013
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial AD&C
|829
|829
|829
|1,990
|3,306
|Commercial investor real estate
|17,770
|8,437
|8,454
|6,409
|6,071
|Commercial owner occupied real estate
|4,074
|4,148
|3,810
|3,766
|5,992
|Consumer
|5,596
|4,107
|4,561
|4,439
|4,081
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|12,271
|12,661
|12,574
|10,625
|9,704
|Residential construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|156
|Total non-accrual loans
|51,374
|38,632
|36,621
|34,312
|37,323
|Total restructured loans - accruing
|2,575
|2,636
|2,287
|2,133
|2,479
|Total non-performing loans
|53,957
|41,268
|40,126
|37,693
|40,113
|Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)
|1,416
|1,482
|1,482
|1,486
|1,410
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|55,373
|$
|42,750
|$
|41,608
|$
|39,179
|$
|41,523
|For the Quarter Ended,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|38,632
|$
|36,621
|$
|34,312
|$
|37,323
|$
|33,583
|Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual
|13,084
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
|-
|-
|-
|(195
|)
|-
|Non-accrual balances charged-off
|(575
|)
|(454
|)
|(705
|)
|(604
|)
|(227
|)
|Net payments or draws
|(1,860
|)
|(2,916
|)
|(2,903
|)
|(5,517
|)
|(1,786
|)
|Loans placed on non-accrual
|2,369
|5,381
|6,015
|3,396
|6,202
|Non-accrual loans brought current
|(276
|)
|-
|(98
|)
|(91
|)
|(449
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|51,374
|$
|38,632
|$
|36,621
|$
|34,312
|$
|37,323
|Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|56,132
|$
|54,992
|$
|54,024
|$
|53,089
|$
|53,486
|Transition impact of adopting ASC 326
|2,983
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans
|2,762
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|24,469
|1,655
|1,524
|1,633
|(128
|)
|Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
|Commercial business
|108
|15
|389
|735
|7
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial AD&C
|-
|-
|(224
|)
|(4
|)
|-
|Commercial investor real estate
|-
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|Commercial owner occupied real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|107
|241
|187
|(18
|)
|182
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|333
|264
|209
|(10
|)
|89
|Residential construction
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Net charge-offs
|546
|515
|556
|698
|269
|Balance at end of period
|$
|85,800
|$
|56,132
|$
|54,992
|$
|54,024
|$
|53,089
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.80
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.61
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.50
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.28
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.81
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|159.02
|%
|136.02
|%
|137.05
|%
|143.33
|%
|132.35
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.02
|%
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Annualized
|Annualized
|Average
|(1)
|Average
|Average
|(1)
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
|Balances
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balances
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Residential mortgage loans
|$
|1,139,786
|$
|10,741
|3.77
|%
|$
|1,230,319
|$
|11,788
|3.83
|%
|Residential construction loans
|145,266
|1,561
|4.32
|189,720
|1,963
|4.20
|Total mortgage loans
|1,285,052
|12,302
|3.83
|1,420,039
|13,751
|3.88
|Commercial AD&C loans
|659,494
|8,329
|5.08
|676,205
|9,880
|5.93
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|2,202,461
|25,265
|4.61
|1,964,699
|25,729
|5.31
|Commercial owner occupied real estate loans
|1,285,257
|15,206
|4.76
|1,207,799
|14,386
|4.83
|Commercial business loans
|819,133
|10,177
|5.00
|780,318
|10,808
|5.62
|Total commercial loans
|4,966,345
|58,977
|4.78
|4,629,021
|60,803
|5.33
|Consumer loans
|465,314
|5,156
|4.46
|515,644
|6,330
|4.98
|Total loans (2)
|6,716,711
|76,435
|4.57
|6,564,704
|80,884
|4.99
|Loans held for sale
|35,030
|291
|3.32
|17,846
|192
|4.31
|Taxable securities
|972,609
|6,322
|2.60
|768,658
|5,976
|3.11
|Tax-exempt securities (3)
|206,475
|1,737
|3.37
|242,282
|2,173
|3.59
|Total investment securities (4)
|1,179,084
|8,059
|2.73
|1,010,940
|8,149
|3.23
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|63,533
|180
|1.14
|33,068
|194
|2.38
|Federal funds sold
|260
|1
|1.23
|629
|5
|3.33
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,994,618
|84,966
|4.27
|7,627,187
|89,424
|4.74
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(61,962
|)
|(53,095
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|69,618
|62,478
|Premises and equipment, net
|58,346
|61,722
|Other assets
|638,722
|559,824
|Total assets
|$
|8,699,342
|$
|8,258,116
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|840,415
|697
|0.33
|%
|$
|709,844
|300
|0.17
|%
|Regular savings deposits
|331,119
|73
|0.09
|331,473
|93
|0.11
|Money market savings deposits
|1,848,290
|4,650
|1.01
|1,658,628
|6,307
|1.54
|Time deposits
|1,616,643
|8,098
|2.01
|1,570,277
|7,780
|2.01
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,636,467
|13,518
|1.17
|4,270,222
|14,480
|1.38
|Other borrowings
|236,806
|580
|0.99
|170,660
|398
|0.95
|Advances from FHLB
|531,989
|3,145
|2.38
|925,652
|6,064
|2.66
|Subordinated debentures
|206,794
|2,281
|4.41
|37,412
|491
|5.25
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,612,056
|19,524
|1.40
|5,403,946
|21,433
|1.61
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,797,227
|1,682,720
|Other liabilities
|160,008
|98,159
|Stockholders' equity
|1,130,051
|1,073,291
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,699,342
|$
|8,258,116
|Net interest income and spread
|$
|65,442
|2.87
|%
|$
|67,991
|3.13
|%
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,108
|1,241
|Net interest income
|$
|64,334
|$
|66,750
|Interest income/earning assets
|4.27
|%
|4.74
|%
|Interest expense/earning assets
|0.98
|1.14
|Net interest margin
|3.29
|%
|3.60
|%
|(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.45% for 2020 and 2019. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in
|the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.2 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.
|(4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
