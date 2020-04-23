CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBN Corporation (TSX: MBN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the second quarter dividend payable to shareholders of MBN Corporation as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Dividend Per

Equity Share June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020 $0.08

The dividends will be designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MBN.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.