PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TagVault.org today announces the establishment of an extended Software Identification (SWID) Tag repository and API that fully integrates with the Unified Compliance Framework and will be accessible via APIs.



With this, Tagvault.org expands its mission to provide direction and governance of Asset APIs to include certification of contributors, content, access to content, and further development of SWID and other asset tags with related tagging related standards, service publications, professional events and technology development.

Software Identification Tags (SWID tags) are intended to record unique information about an installed software application, including its name, edition, version, and supports software inventory and asset management initiatives.

For organizations to benefit from their use, configuration guidance can be provided by vendors to support the implementation of regulations and standards such as HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, NIST 800-53, and others.

Unified Compliance, the worldwide leader in regulatory mapping and Tagvault.org Chair, has contributed the basic structures and rules for the API and mapping to this project. Going forward, TagVault.org and its members have agreed to undertake the responsibility of governing the further development of this suite of APIs. They will make their use available via APIs to the public.

Members of TagVault.org will participate in the further development of APIs to:

Certify extended SWID Tag authoring organizations

Certify both basic and extended SWID tags

Map configuration guidance to the UCF’s Common Controls as product-specific implementation guidance

Lead the development and customization of the API to market standard and adoption

Dorian Cougias, Tagvault.org chair, states, “The creation of this API is a huge step not only for the next level of SWID tags but for making SWID tags accessible to the general public. TagVault’s direction of the API will not only lead to streamlined SWID production but worldwide access to a central repository of SWID-related information.”

To find out more about this initiative or to join Tagvault.org please visit https://tagvault.org/

TagVault.org is the neutral, not-for-profit certification authority for software tagging, primarily focused on software identification tags (as specified by ISO/IEC 19770-2) and software entitlement tags (as specified by ISO/IEC 19770-3).