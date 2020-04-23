TORONTO, ON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI; JSE:TOKI; OTCQB: TOKIF) (the “Company” or “TOK”) is pleased to announce that the Company is now trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. TOKI is the first company to be cross-listed between the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).



Tree of Knowledge International Corp. continues on its growth path as the first international company to be cross-listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE:TOKI). The Jamaica Stock Exchange was named by the Bloomberg in January 2019, to be the best performing stock exchange in the world (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-01-18/the-jamaican-stock-exchange-is-the-world-s-best-performing-market).

The listing was recognized by Jamaica’s Minister of Industry and Trade Audley Shaw: “TOKI now provides the bridge between Jamaica and the world for Health and wellness as well as providing members of the Diaspora with the opportunity to invest in Jamaica through this public listing."

“The CSE has been sharing knowledge and ideas with the Jamaica Stock Exchange with a view to providing new opportunities for companies on both exchanges in the capital markets of Jamaica and Canada,” stated Rob Cook, Senior VP of Market Development of the Canadian Securities Exchange. “The cross-listing of growing companies like TOKI on the JSE is one of the opportunities that we contemplated and the CSE congratulates TOKI on taking this step.”

Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, commenting on TOKI’s listing stated, “The listing of Tree of Knowledge International Corp. has come into being due to the hard work we have been doing in Canada. In spite of the challenging times, we are seeing some very positive results and I am encouraging Jamaicans to continue to look to the markets for wealth creation as exciting times are ahead.”

Along with its local partner in Jamaica -- Timeless Herbal Care, TOK has already received approval from Health Canada to import specific cannabis strains into Canada which will be used to formulate pain relief products for the Canadian and international markets. Pursuant to a joint venture between the two companies, these products will be developed in an EU/GMP certified Health Canada licensed facility allowing access to the Canadian Market as well as the coveted European Union market. Dr. Kevin Rod, Medical Advisor to TOKI board of directors, explained: "Jamaica has many unique medicinal plants with special characteristics that are relevant to our current global health challenges. Our aim in collaboration with local universities, experts and partners is to bring those unique plant strains to the forefront of research and medicine.”

According to Timeless CEO, Courtney Betty: “This listing culminates 10 years of vision and leadership. I thank Marlene Street Forrest for building one of the best exchanges in the world, giving members of the diaspora great confidence in investing in Jamaica and helping to build the country.”

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

TOK is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOK is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs – all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

For further information please visit: www.tokicorp.com

Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Michael Caridi, Chairman

