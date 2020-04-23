TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $6.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019.



Net income for the first quarter of 2020 included a $5.0 million provision for credit losses, which exceeded net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million. The higher provision reflected a build in reserves due to deteriorating economic conditions related to COVID-19.

HIGHLIGHTS

Diversified revenue and strong balance sheet buffered impact of COVID-19 and Fed interest rate actions

Average loans (ex-held for sale) up 0.8% sequentially and 4.2% over 2019

Loan loss provision of $5.0 million reflected reserve build for COVID-19 impact

March 1st acquisition of a 51% membership interest in Brand Mortgage Group, LLC (now operated as Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”)) – nominal net impact on earnings

“After posting a solid 2019, the country now finds itself in a highly uncertain economic environment, but Capital City enters this cycle in a strong financial position,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “A lot has transpired over the last three months. Along with many other banks, our team has been busy accepting and processing SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan applications and is glad to be in a position to assist our small business clients in this time of need. On March 1st we consummated our strategic alliance with Capital City Home Loans and I am excited to welcome our new partners in the mortgage banking business, which should triple our historical production levels. During the first quarter we adopted the new loan loss reserve accounting methodology referred to as “CECL” and booked a provision of $5.0 million primarily to address potential credit issues that may arise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to December 31, 2019, our reserve increased $7.2 million or 52%. While the first quarter brought forth many challenges, I believe our underlying fundamentals remain intact. On April 1st I am proud to share with you that we celebrated our 125th birthday. During our history we have weathered the Great Depression, two world wars and the more recent financial crisis. We will, once again, with a prudent and measured approach look to manage through this impending crisis by focusing on our associates, communities, clients and shareowners. I continue to be optimistic about the long-term outlook for Capital City and appreciate your continued support.”

COVID-19 Response

Clients

Implemented business continuity plans to help ensure that clients have adequate access to banking services while at the same time working to protect clients through heightened safety procedures

SBA PPP loan approvals of $145 million in first phase of funding – will continue to actively assist clients under this program

Implemented loan extension program to support eligible clients and communities throughout this period of uncertainty

Announced temporary closure of banking office lobbies (operating drive-thru only) – focused on the enhanced digital banking experience

Associates

Heightened safety procedures, including social-distancing for essential associates and work-at-home arrangements for non-essential associates

Increased hourly wage for non-exempt associates for a period of time

Increased paid time off for affected associates for a period of time

Enhanced medical benefits in the short-term

Discussion of Operating Results

Summary Overview

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the $5.8 million decrease in operating profit was attributable to a $5.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses, higher noninterest expense of $1.8 million, and lower net interest income of $0.5 million, partially offset by higher noninterest income of $1.7 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the $3.2 million decrease in operating profit reflected a $4.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses and higher noninterest expense of $2.8 million, partially offset by higher noninterest income of $2.9 million and net interest income of $0.9 million.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.57% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 5.20% for the first quarter of 2020. These metrics were 1.14% and 10.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively, and 0.87% and 8.49% for the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $25.9 million compared to $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $25.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income compared to the prior quarter reflects lower rates earned on overnight funds, investment securities and variable rate loans, partially offset by a lower cost on our negotiated rate deposits. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to loan growth and a reduction in the cost of our negotiated rate deposits, partially offset by lower rates on our earning assets.

The federal funds target rate ended the first quarter of 2020 in a range of 0.00%-0.25%, after two unscheduled FED cuts during the quarter totaling 150 basis points. These rate decreases have resulted in lower repricing of our variable and adjustable rate earning assets. We continue to prudently manage our deposit mix and overall cost of funds, which was 23 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 26 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019. Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.78%, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of three basis points over the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to lower rates on our variable and adjustable rate earning assets. The increase in the margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to a 19 basis point reduction in our cost of funds, partially offset by a 16 basis point reduction in yield on earning assets.

Provision for Credit Loss

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million which exceeded net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million. The increase in the provision for the first quarter of 2020 reflected a build in reserves due to deteriorating economic conditions related to COVID-19. We discuss this exposure further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $15.5 million compared to $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase over both periods was primarily attributable to higher mortgage banking fees, which reflected the acquisition of a 51% membership interest in Brand Mortgage Group, LLC that became effective on March 1, 2020. Higher deposit fees also contributed to the increase in both periods and bank card fees contributed to the increase over the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $31.0 million compared to $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $28.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to higher compensation expense of $2.4 million and occupancy expense of $0.3 million, partially offset by lower other real estate (“ORE”) expense of $0.9 million. The increase in compensation and occupancy expense was primarily due to the aforementioned integration of the Brand Mortgage acquisition. The reduction in ORE expense reflected a $1.0 million gain on the sale of a banking office. The same aforementioned factors were the primary drivers in the variance compared to the first quarter of 2019.

CCHL’s mortgage banking operations impacted our noninterest income and noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020, and thus, the period over period comparison due to the late quarter closing. Overall, CCHL operations for the month of March had a nominal impact on our net income for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding CCHL, our noninterest income totaled $13.3 million and noninterest expense totaled $28.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $1.3 million (effective rate of 24%) for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.5 million (effective rate of 23%) for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million (effective rate of 24%) for the first quarter of 2019. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24%.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets were $2.752 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $57.2 million, or 2.1%, over the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $47.1 million, or 1.7%, over the first quarter of 2019. The increase in average earning assets from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by higher deposit balances which funded growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The change in the earning asset mix compared to the first quarter 2019 reflected higher loan balances that were funded with overnight funds and investment balances.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $234.4 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $265.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the average net overnight funds compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by higher deposit balances, primarily seasonally higher public fund balances. The decrease in overnight funds compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven by loan growth.

Average loans (excluding held for sale (“HFS”) loans) increased $13.7 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $74.8 million, or 4.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Average HFS loans increased $22.8 million and $27.5 million over the same respective periods primarily reflecting the integration of CCHL. The increase (excluding HFS loans) reflected growth in all loan types except commercial, institutional, and HELOCs. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected growth in all loan types, except institutional and HELOCs. Loan demand from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program has been extremely strong, resulting in 1,062 loan requests totaling $145 million that have been approved for funding in the first phase of the program. The majority, if not all, of these loans are expected to be funded from our current on balance sheet liquidity.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses of $21.1 million represented 1.13% of outstanding loans (excluding HFS loans) and provided coverage of 433% of nonperforming loans compared to $13.9 million, or 0.75% and 311% of loans at December 31, 2019. The adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 had an impact of $4.0 million ($3.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses and $0.7 million increase in the allowance for unfunded loan commitments (liability account)). The $3.9 million build in the allowance for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 reflected a forecasted decline in economic conditions, primarily a higher rate of unemployment due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $6.3 million at March 31, 2020, a $0.9 million increase over December 31, 2019 and a $0.6 million decrease from March 31, 2019. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.9 million at March 31, 2020, a $0.4 million increase over December 31, 2019 and a $0.2 million decrease from March 31, 2019. The balance of OREO totaled $1.5 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.5 million over December 31, 2019 and a $0.4 million decrease from March 31, 2019.

We continue to analyze our loan portfolio for segments that might be directly affected by the stressed economic and business conditions caused by the pandemic. Certain at-risk segments total 11% of our loan balances at March 31, 2020, including hotel (3%), restaurant (1%), retail and shopping centers (5%), stock secured (1%), and other (1%). The other segment includes churches, non-profits, education, and recreational. To assist our clients, we implemented a loan extension program in mid-March that allows for a 60 day extension for affected borrowers. Through April 15th, we have extended 1,069 loans totaling $268 million (14% of loan portfolio). Approximately 85% of these loans were for commercial borrowers and 15% for consumer borrowers.

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $2.553 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $27.7 million, or 1.1% over the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $12.0 million, or 0.5% over the first quarter of 2019. The increase in average deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected increases in negotiated NOW public fund deposits and savings accounts. The seasonal influx of negotiated public NOW accounts has most likely peaked for this cycle, and is expected to gradually decline through the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to declines in certificates of deposit, MMAs, and one large, non-public negotiated account, which were partially offset by increases in noninterest bearing accounts and savings accounts.

Deposit levels remain strong, and average core deposits grew over last quarter. As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and our participation in the Paycheck Participation Program (PPP) to support small businesses, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile over the coming quarters due to the government’s distribution of economic impact payments and the funding of PPP loans. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain adequate due to our strong overnight funds sold position, in addition to cash flow generated from the investment portfolio. However, if necessary, short-term advances from the FHLB or FRB could be considered. We monitor deposit rates on an ongoing basis and adjust if necessary, as a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings increased $25.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $19.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase over both prior periods reflected short-term borrowings added as part of the Capital City Home Loans acquisition (warehouse lines used to support HFS loans).

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $328.5 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $327.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $309.0 million at March 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $4.3 million, a $2.6 million increase in the unrealized gain on investment securities, net adjustments totaling $0.5 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and stock compensation accretion of $0.3 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a $3.1 million (net of tax) adjustment to retained earnings for the adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”), common stock dividend of $2.4 million ($0.14 per share) and shares repurchases of $0.7 million (33,074 shares).

At March 31, 2020, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.19% compared to 17.90% at December 31, 2019 and 17.09% at March 31, 2019. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.55%, 14.47%, and 13.62%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 10.81%, 11.25%, and 10.53%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.98% at March 31, 2020 compared to 8.06% and 7.56% at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.1 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 328,507 $ 327,016 $ 321,562 $ 314,595 $ 308,986 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 89,275 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 239,232 242,205 236,751 229,784 224,175 Total Assets (GAAP) 3,086,523 3,088,953 2,934,513 3,017,654 3,052,051 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 89,275 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 2,997,248 $ 3,004,142 $ 2,849,702 $ 2,932,843 $ 2,967,240 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 7.98 % 8.06 % 8.31 % 7.83 % 7.56 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,878,536 16,855,161 16,797,241 16,773,449 16,840,496 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.17 $ 14.37 $ 14.09 $ 13.70 $ 13.31





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 EARNINGS Net Income $ 4,287 $ 8,565 $ 6,436 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.25 $ 0.51 $ 0.38 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 0.57 % 1.14 % 0.87 % Return on Average Equity 5.20 % 10.39 % 8.49 % Net Interest Margin 3.78 % 3.89 % 3.75 % Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 37.52 % 34.50 % 33.51 % Efficiency Ratio 74.89 % 72.48 % 75.01 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital 16.12 % 17.16 % 16.34 % Total Capital 17.19 % 17.90 % 17.09 % Leverage 10.81 % 11.25 % 10.53 % Common Equity Tier 1 13.55 % 14.47 % 13.62 % Tangible Common Equity (1) 7.98 % 8.06 % 7.56 % Equity to Assets 10.64 % 10.59 % 10.12 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 432.61 % 310.99 % 279.77 % Allowance as a % of Loans 1.13 % 0.75 % 0.78 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 0.23 % 0.05 % 0.20 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and OREO 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.39 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.23 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 30.62 $ 30.95 $ 25.87 Low 15.61 25.75 21.04 Close $ 20.12 $ 30.50 $ 21.78 Average Daily Trading Volume 40,536 41,247 18,407 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 72,676 $ 60,087 $ 61,151 $ 53,731 $ 49,501 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 196,936 318,336 177,389 234,097 304,213 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 269,612 378,423 238,540 287,828 353,714 Investment Securities Available for Sale 382,514 403,601 376,981 410,851 429,016 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 251,792 239,539 240,303 229,516 226,179 Total Investment Securities 634,306 643,140 617,284 640,367 655,195 Loans Held for Sale 80,535 9,509 13,075 9,885 4,557 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 249,020 255,365 259,870 265,001 238,942 Real Estate - Construction 122,595 115,018 111,358 101,372 87,123 Real Estate - Commercial 656,084 625,556 610,726 614,618 615,129 Real Estate - Residential 354,150 353,642 354,545 349,843 338,574 Real Estate - Home Equity 196,443 197,360 197,326 201,579 209,194 Consumer 275,981 279,565 277,970 288,196 296,351 Other Loans 6,580 7,808 14,248 13,131 10,430 Overdrafts 1,534 1,615 1,710 1,442 1,362 Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 1,862,387 1,835,929 1,827,753 1,835,182 1,797,105 Allowance for Loan Losses (21,083 ) (13,905 ) (14,319 ) (14,593 ) (14,120 ) Loans, Net 1,841,304 1,822,024 1,813,434 1,820,589 1,782,985 Premises and Equipment, Net 87,684 84,543 85,810 86,005 86,846 Goodwill 89,275 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Other Real Estate Owned 1,463 953 526 1,010 1,902 Other Assets 82,344 65,550 81,033 87,159 82,041 Total Other Assets 260,766 235,857 252,180 258,985 255,600 Total Assets $ 3,086,523 $ 3,088,953 $ 2,934,513 $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,066,607 $ 1,044,699 $ 1,022,774 $ 1,024,898 $ 995,853 NOW Accounts 779,467 902,499 728,395 810,568 887,453 Money Market Accounts 210,124 217,839 239,410 240,181 244,628 Regular Savings Accounts 384,480 374,396 372,601 371,773 372,414 Certificates of Deposit 104,907 106,021 109,827 113,684 116,946 Total Deposits 2,545,585 2,645,454 2,473,007 2,561,104 2,617,294 Short-Term Borrowings 76,516 6,404 10,622 9,753 8,983 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 5,896 6,514 6,963 7,313 7,661 Other Liabilities 70,044 50,678 69,472 72,002 56,240 Total Liabilities 2,750,928 2,761,937 2,612,951 2,703,059 2,743,065 Temporary Equity 7,088 - - - - SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 168 168 167 167 168 Additional Paid-In Capital 32,100 32,092 31,075 30,751 31,929 Retained Earnings 321,772 322,937 316,551 310,247 304,763 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (25,533 ) (28,181 ) (26,231 ) (26,570 ) (27,874 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 328,507 327,016 321,562 314,595 308,986 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,086,523 $ 3,088,953 $ 2,934,513 $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 2,774,165 $ 2,806,913 $ 2,635,501 $ 2,719,530 $ 2,761,070 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,614,277 1,666,560 1,520,705 1,606,159 1,690,972 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.46 $ 19.40 $ 19.14 $ 18.76 $ 18.35 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 14.17 14.37 14.09 13.70 13.31 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,845 16,772 16,749 16,746 16,812 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,879 16,855 16,797 16,773 16,840 (1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,593 $ 23,842 $ 23,992 $ 23,765 $ 22,616 Investment Securities 3,015 3,221 3,307 3,393 3,513 Funds Sold 757 945 1,142 1,507 1,593 Total Interest Income 27,365 28,008 28,441 28,665 27,722 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 939 1,157 1,596 1,988 2,099 Short-Term Borrowings 132 16 27 31 35 Subordinated Notes Payable 471 525 558 596 608 Other Long-Term Borrowings 50 56 63 66 72 Total Interest Expense 1,592 1,754 2,244 2,681 2,814 Net Interest Income 25,773 26,254 26,197 25,984 24,908 Provision for Credit Losses 4,990 (162 ) 776 646 767 Net Interest Income after Provision for

Loan Losses 20,783 26,416 25,421 25,338 24,141 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 5,015 4,980 4,961 4,756 4,775 Bank Card Fees 3,051 3,131 2,972 3,036 2,855 Wealth Management Fees 2,604 2,761 2,992 2,404 2,323 Mortgage Banking Fees 3,030 1,542 1,587 1,199 993 Other 1,778 1,414 1,391 1,375 1,606 Total Noninterest Income 15,478 13,828 13,903 12,770 12,552 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 19,736 17,363 16,203 16,437 16,349 Occupancy, Net 4,979 4,680 4,710 4,537 4,509 Other Real Estate, Net (798 ) 102 6 75 363 Other 7,052 6,997 6,954 7,347 6,977 Total Noninterest Expense 30,969 29,142 27,873 28,396 28,198 OPERATING PROFIT 5,292 11,102 11,451 9,712 8,495 Income Tax Expense 1,282 2,537 2,970 2,387 2,059 Net Income 4,010 8,565 8,481 7,325 6,436 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 277 - - - - Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 4,287 $ 8,565 $ 8,481 $ 7,325 $ 6,436 PER COMMON SHARE Basic Net Income $ 0.25 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 Diluted Net Income 0.25 0.51 0.50 0.44 0.38 Cash Dividend $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,815 16,750 16,747 16,791 16,791 Diluted 16,849 16,834 16,795 16,818 16,819





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 13,905 $ 14,319 $ 14,593 $ 14,120 $ 14,210 Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL) 3,269 - - - - Provision for Credit Losses 4,990 (162 ) 776 646 767 Net Charge-Offs 1,081 252 1,050 173 857 Balance at End of Period(2) $ 21,083 $ 13,905 $ 14,319 $ 14,593 $ 14,120 As a % of Loans 1.13 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.78 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 432.61 % 310.99 % 290.55 % 259.55 % 279.77 % CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 362 $ 149 $ 289 $ 235 $ 95 Real Estate - Construction - 58 223 - - Real Estate - Commercial 11 33 26 - 155 Real Estate - Residential 110 27 44 65 264 Real Estate - Home Equity 31 - 333 45 52 Consumer 864 819 744 520 795 Overdrafts(3) 702 - - - - Total Charge-Offs $ 2,080 $ 1,086 $ 1,659 $ 865 $ 1,361 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 40 $ 127 $ 86 $ 58 $ 74 Real Estate - Construction - - - - - Real Estate - Commercial 191 266 142 100 70 Real Estate - Residential 40 116 46 223 44 Real Estate - Home Equity 33 25 58 60 32 Consumer 268 300 277 251 284 Overdrafts(3) 427 - - - - Total Recoveries $ 999 $ 834 $ 609 $ 692 $ 504 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 1,081 $ 252 $ 1,050 $ 173 $ 857 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans(1) 0.23 % 0.05 % 0.23 % 0.04 % 0.20 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 4,874 $ 4,472 $ 4,928 $ 5,622 $ 5,047 Other Real Estate Owned 1,463 953 526 1,010 1,902 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,337 $ 5,425 $ 5,454 $ 6,632 $ 6,949 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 5,077 $ 4,871 $ 5,120 $ 5,443 $ 4,682 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More - - - - - Classified Loans 16,548 20,847 21,323 26,406 22,219 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 15,934 $ 16,888 $ 18,284 $ 18,737 $ 20,791 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.28 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.39 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.23 % (1) Annualized (2) Does not include $1 million for unfunded commitments recorded in other liabilities (3) Prior to the first quarter 2020, overdraft losses were reflected in noninterest income (deposit fees)





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1)

Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,882,703 $ 23,692 5.06 % $ 1,846,190 $ 23,958 5.15 % $ 1,837,548 $ 24,113 5.21 % $ 1,823,311 23,873 5.25 % $ 1,780,406 $ 22,718 5.18 % Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 629,512 2,995 1.91 610,046 3,186 2.08 607,363 3,249 2.13 614,775 3,301 2.15 618,127 3,387 2.20 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 5,293 25 1.86 10,327 43 1.67 18,041 73 1.63 29,342 116 1.58 40,575 158 1.56 Total Investment Securities 634,805 3,020 1.91 620,373 3,229 2.08 625,404 3,322 2.12 644,117 3,417 2.12 658,702 3,545 2.16 Funds Sold 234,372 757 1.30 228,137 945 1.64 207,129 1,142 2.19 251,789 1,507 2.40 265,694 1,593 2.43 Total Earning Assets 2,751,880 $ 27,469 4.01 % 2,694,700 $ 28,132 4.14 % 2,670,081 $ 28,577 4.25 % 2,719,217 $ 28,797 4.25 % 2,704,802 $ 27,856 4.17 % Cash and Due From Banks 56,958 53,174 50,981 51,832 53,848 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,389 ) (14,759 ) (14,863 ) (14,513 ) (14,347 ) Other Assets 244,339 249,089 253,111 254,126 252,208 Total Assets $ 3,038,788 $ 2,982,204 $ 2,959,310 $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 808,811 $ 725 0.36 % $ 755,625 $ 889 0.47 % $ 749,678 $ 1,235 0.65 % $ 832,982 $ 1,623 0.78 % $ 884,277 $ 1,755 0.80 % Money Market Accounts 212,211 117 0.22 227,479 170 0.30 238,565 264 0.44 237,921 265 0.45 239,516 247 0.42 Savings Accounts 379,237 46 0.05 372,518 46 0.05 372,593 46 0.05 371,716 46 0.05 364,783 44 0.05 Time Deposits 105,542 51 0.19 108,407 52 0.19 111,447 51 0.18 115,442 54 0.19 118,839 53 0.18 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,505,801 939 0.25 % 1,464,029 1,157 0.31 % 1,472,283 1,596 0.43 % 1,558,061 1,988 0.51 % 1,607,415 2,099 0.53 % Short-Term Borrowings 32,915 132 1.61 % 7,448 16 0.87 % 8,697 27 1.24 % 9,625 31 1.30 % 11,378 35 1.26 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 471 3.52 52,887 525 3.88 52,887 558 4.13 52,887 596 4.46 52,887 608 4.60 Other Long-Term Borrowings 6,312 50 3.21 6,723 56 3.33 7,158 63 3.47 7,509 66 3.53 8,199 72 3.55 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,597,915 $ 1,592 0.40 % 1,531,087 $ 1,754 0.45 % 1,541,025 $ 2,244 0.58 % 1,628,082 $ 2,681 0.66 % 1,679,879 $ 2,814 0.68 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 1,046,889 1,060,922 1,023,472 1,007,370 957,300 Other Liabilities 59,587 63,291 74,540 61,611 52,070 Total Liabilities 2,704,391 2,655,300 2,639,037 2,697,063 2,689,249 Temporary Equity 2,506 - - - - SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 331,891 326,904 320,273 313,599 307,262 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,038,788 $ 2,982,204 $ 2,959,310 $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 Interest Rate Spread $ 25,877 3.61 % $ 26,378 3.69 % $ 26,333 3.67 % $ 26,116 3.59 % $ 25,042 3.49 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 27,469 4.01 28,132 4.14 28,577 4.25 28,797 4.25 27,856 4.17 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 1,592 0.23 1,754 0.26 2,244 0.33 2,681 0.40 2,814 0.42 Net Interest Margin $ 25,877 3.78 % $ 26,378 3.89 % $ 26,333 3.92 % $ 26,116 3.85 % $ 25,042 3.75 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820