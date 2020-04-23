MIAMI, FL, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is very excited to announce the live launch of the Company’s new e-commerce portal, which includes online access to prescriptions, essential goods, personal protection equipment, guidance on COVID-19 prevention and care, information about custom compounding, and access to services for patients, payors, and providers. Please visit PharmcoRX.com to take advantage of this comprehensive online pharmacy solution today.

The site already includes same-day delivery on orders for important coronavirus prevention gear, such as masks, hand sanitizer, and protective gloves.

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced an evolutionary transition in the nature of commerce for many market participants,” commented S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “Our new e-commerce portal connects us to our customers on a contactless, 24/7 basis, which is well-suited to the current context, and will likely continue to be a major value proposition for our shareholders indefinitely into the future. The site launched without a hitch, and we have already booked sales successfully. Site traffic has handily exceeded our expectations since we went live.”

Management notes that the PharmcoRX e-commerce portal is the latest element in the Company’s market-leading response to the COVID-19 outbreak as a pharmacy solutions provider. Progressive Care has been at the cutting edge in meeting patient needs during the coronavirus response, offering reliable same-day contactless home delivery of prescription medications throughout the continuing emergency. The Company’s new e-commerce portal extends that positioning.

The Company believes it has a distinct market advantage in this context because it has an established delivery infrastructure – already in place as an artifact of its longstanding prescription delivery service – which is now being mobilized for delivery of over-the-counter goods available on its e-commerce site on a same-day basis throughout its regional distribution footprint. This market advantage is being pursued through widespread digital marketing efforts. Management believes this strategy is having a clear impact, as evidenced by an accelerating trend of patient services capture from competing pharmacies to Progressive Care over recent weeks.

“This is just the beginning of our invested pursuit of a dominant position in the online pharmacy services marketplace,” continued Mars. “We are making aggressive strides. We can see that strategy is working. And that only encourages us to pick up the pace. The next step is to dramatically widen our product offering. We are very excited about the rapid pace of progress we have seen with our e-commerce strategy. And we look forward to providing further updates as we meet future milestones in this direction.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

Five Star RX

https://www.fivestarrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fivestarrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com