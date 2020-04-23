FirstFarms A/S offers a prolongation of the convertible bonds issued according to authorisation obtained on the ordinary general meeting 21 April 2015.

The purpose of this offer is a wish to strengthen the company’s cash resources in preparation for carrying on with the strategy; including investments and adjustments of the operation, which among other things must create increase in the value of our sales crops, optimise milk and pig production and further strengthening of our biosecurity.

The convertible bonds are offered prolonged with 1 year or 3 years, and the prolongation will be from expiration of the existing bond on 15 December 2020. The offer for prolongation will be valid until 12 May 2020.

If the possibility for prolongation is not utilised, the bond can be converted now or with effect from 1 October 2020 in accordance to the original loan terms; alternatively, just expire ordinary 15 December 2020 with repayment.

FirstFarms will forward a letter directly to the individual bond owners with an offer for prolongation.





Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company, which purchases and operation agriculture in Eastern Europe. We develop the individual farms to modern businesses that deliver milk, meat and grains of the highest quality to the local food processing companies. FirstFarms contributes to, and approves, the development towards a more sustainable agriculture.

Attachment