New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Research Organization Services Market by Type, Therapeutic Area, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04263040/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of skilled labor in the CRO services market is one of the major challenges for the players operating in CROs market.



Data management services segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the CRO services, the laboratory services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing outsourcing of data management services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.



Oncology segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of clinical trials and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide are the major factors supporting its growth during the forecast period.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, low cost of clinical trials, rising number of CROs, and favorable government policies in the region.



Break of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2–13%, and Tier 3–45%

• By Designation – C Level: 17%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 58%

• By Region – North America: 20%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 25%, and the Middle East & Africa: 9%



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various CRO services and their adoption patterns in the market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global CRO services market for different segments such as type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market positions.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the service portfolios offered by the top players in the CRO services market

• Service Launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on new service launches in the CRO services market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets, by type, therapeutic area, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, growing geographies, recent developments in the CRO services market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies, services, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the CRO services market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04263040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001