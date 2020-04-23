HERSHEY, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.773 on the Common Stock and $0.702 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared on April 21, 2020, and are payable June 15, 2020, to stockholders of record May 22, 2020. It is the 362nd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 143rd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.



