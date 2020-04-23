Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biotechnology reagents market is poised to grow by $ 37.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the biotechnology reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of high-throughput and novel technologies and high usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. In addition, the presence of high-throughput and novel technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the increasing R&D investments by federal agencies and biotechnology firms as one of the prime reasons driving the biotechnology reagents market growth during the next few years.

This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The biotechnology reagents market covers the following areas:

  • Biotechnology reagents market sizing
  • Biotechnology reagents market forecast
  • Biotechnology reagents market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biotechnology reagents market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co.Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the biotechnology reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Chromatography - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • In-vitro diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polymerase chain reaction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cell culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyz1ls

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900