The "Middle East and Africa Complaint Management Software Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to an analysis by the publisher, the complaint management software market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to progress at a CAGR of 9.50% over the forecast years 2020-2028.



Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa are the countries studied in the Middle East and Africa complaint management software market.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE have implemented a significant initiative to enhance customer service at the government departments. To achieve this objective, training will be provided to the Saudi government employees, with workers from different sectors, including defense, finance, interior, social affairs and education. The training program for employees of the Saudi government is envisioned to improve the customer service and reinforce the partnership with the UAE.



The World Health Organization partnered with the Office of Health Standards Compliance or OHSC in South Africa to launch the complaints management call center in the country. It is developed to register complaints from the consumers regarding non-compliance with prescribed standards and norms in the healthcare sector. There is an increasing focus on enhancing the quality of health services in South Africa.



The complaints received from the consumers related to non-compliance will lead to investigations that will detect and eliminate unsafe practices. This will consequently ensure improved quality standards for health care providers. As there is an increase in the adoption of complaint management technologies in the healthcare sector, an increase in the complaint management software market is anticipated in the coming years.



The significant players in the complaint management software market are Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc, ETQ LLC, Freshworks Inc, Zendesk and Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.



