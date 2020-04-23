CLEVELAND, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global talent acquisition and management specialist, Alexander Mann Solutions, has been identified as a global Leader in the 2020 NelsonHall NEAT Matrix, which saw the firm score highly in the Leaders category.



In its assessment of global MSPs and Contingent Workforce Solution providers, the analyst firm identified Alexander Mann Solutions as a Leader in all three categories: overall market, innovation focus and MSP/ CWS transformation journey focus.

The MSP/CWS NEAT vendor evaluation measures managed services providers against specific service criteria, with input based on both NelsonHall analyst assessments and interviews with the vendors’ clients. The resulting positioning reflects the businesses ability to meet clients’ current requirements and future needs.

David Leigh, CEO at Alexander Mann Solutions, commented on the achievement:

“This is fantastic news and testament to the quality of service and innovative approach we bring to our clients. The Alexander Mann Solutions team always strives to deliver ground-breaking and tailored solutions to support the total talent needs of businesses worldwide. With technological developments accelerating at some speed, our aim has always been to be at the forefront of these changes and be the drivers of innovation. Gaining this recognition is a clear indication that the dedication of our global experts is delivering meaningful value to employers in supporting their contingent workforce needs.”

Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Analyst with NelsonHall, said, “Alexander Mann Solutions continually innovates and transforms all aspects of its contingent workforce solutions for the benefit of its customers (many of whom have established long-term relationships with them). Notably, Alexander Mann Solutions continues to bring benefits of its Direct to Market Sourcing and new/enhanced services to audiences across the globe, while developing new/improving existing technology/tools, taking advantage of the latest advances in RPA, ML, and AI.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions, strategic talent consulting services and industry-leading technology. In addition to wide-ranging HCM technology partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions enables a truly conversational hiring experience purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring with the first technology platform in their portfolio, Hourly by AMS. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.