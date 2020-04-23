Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PTCA Balloon Catheters Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher predicts that the global PTCA balloon catheters market to witness a CAGR of 4.11% over the forecast period 2020-2028.



Factors such as the growth in the demand for minimally-invasive surgeries and technological advancements, and the rising geriatric populace are driving this market. However, some factors, such as product recalls and the availability of alternative therapies, are impeding the market growth.



On the other hand, the increased healthcare expenditure and the growing incidence of cardiovascular disease are creating opportunities for further development in this market. However, the side-effects resulting due to the use of PTCA balloon catheters and the high cost of these devices are creating hurdles for the PTCA balloon catheters market growth.



The global market for PTCA balloon catheters spans across North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



The Asia- Pacific is set to register the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period. There has been a rise in the use of balloon catheters in Asia, owing to the rise in cases of cardiovascular disease (CVD). CVD prevention is a crucial issue for world health; half of the global population resides in the APAC, and the people living in this region are highly prone to coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke mortality. Thus, the high adoption of PTCA balloon catheters for the treatment has boosted the growth of the PTCA balloon catheters market.



The companies that have been mentioned in the PTCA balloon catheters market report are Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, C R Bard Inc (acquired by Becton Dickinson and Company), Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health), Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Stryker, Biotronik Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott, and Endocor GmbH.



Abbott is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of a wide range of healthcare products. The company offers medical devices, diagnostic systems, generic pharmaceuticals neuromodulation devices, and pediatric & adult nutritional products. It sells its products under various brand names, such as Oxepa, Similac, Cell-Dyn, Alinity, FlexAbility, HeartMate, Heptral, Duspatal, and FreeStyle. Some of its catheter products are MINI TREK RX, Armada 14 and Armada 14 XT PTA Catheters, NC TREK RX & OTW Coronary Dilatation Catheters, and TREK RX & OTW Coronary Dilatation Catheters. Abbott has a business presence in more than 150 countries, including the US, Germany, Japan, China, India, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and other countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global PTCA Balloon Catheters Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Key Insight

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Reimbursements Analysis

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Surgeries

2.8.2. Advancements in Technology

2.8.3. Rise in the Geriatric Population

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Availability of Alternative Therapies

2.9.2. Product Recalls

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

2.10.2. Surging Cardiovascular Disease

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Side-Effects of PTCA Balloon Catheters

2.11.2. High Cost of PTCA Devices



3. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Normal Balloon Catheters

3.2. Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters

3.3. Cutting Balloon Catheters

3.4. Scoring Balloon Catheters



4. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Delivery Platform

4.1. Rx Balloon Catheters

4.2. Otw Balloon Catheters



5. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Compliance

5.1. Semi-Compliant

5.2. Non-Compliant



6. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market Outlook - by Balloon Material

6.1. Polyolefin Copolymer (Poc)

6.2. Polyethylene (Pe)

6.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet)



7. PTCA Balloon Catheters Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Product

7.1.2. Market by Delivery Platform

7.1.3. Market by Compliance

7.1.4. Market by Balloon Material

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Product

7.2.2. Market by Delivery Platform

7.2.3. Market by Compliance

7.2.4. Market by Balloon Material

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. Germany

7.2.5.2. France

7.2.5.3. United Kingdom

7.2.5.4. Italy

7.2.5.5. Spain

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Product

7.3.2. Market by Delivery Platform

7.3.3. Market by Compliance

7.3.4. Market by Balloon Material

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. Japan

7.3.5.2. China

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. Australia

7.3.5.5. South Korea

7.3.5.6. Asean Countries

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Product

7.4.2. Market by Delivery Platform

7.4.3. Market by Compliance

7.4.4. Market by Balloon Material

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Product

7.5.2. Market by Delivery Platform

7.5.3. Market by Compliance

7.5.4. Market by Balloon Material

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott

8.2. B Braun Melsungen AG

8.3. Biotronik Inc

8.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.5. Cardinal Health

8.6. Cook Medical

8.7. Cordis (Acquired by Cardinal Health)

8.8. Endocor GmbH

8.9. C R Bard Inc (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

8.10. Medtronic

8.11. Microport Scientific Corporation

8.12. Koninklijke Philips Nv

8.13. Stryker

8.14. Terumo Corporation

8.15. Teleflex



9. Research Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.1.1. Objectives of Study

9.1.2. Scope of Study

9.2. Sources of Data

9.2.1. Primary Data Sources

9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

9.3. Research Methodology

9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

9.3.4. Data Collection

9.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



