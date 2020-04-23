New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Large Format Printer Market by Offering, Ink Type, Printing Technology, Printing Material, Print Width, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046913/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing demand for large format printers for home furnishing & decor and vehicle wrap applications, the growing requirement for large format printing from the in-plant market, as well as the availability of varieties of large format printers with a varied price range, are creating tremendous growth opportunities for the players in the large format printer market.



The large format printer market for printer accounted for the largest share in 2019.

Printers held the largest share of the large format printer market in 2019.Large format printers support a print roll width between 18" and 100".



These printers are widely used for applications such as printing banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, vehicle image wraps, architectural drawings, large artworks, signage, and backdrops for theatrical and media sets. Large format printers are used for various applications, including printing banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, vehicle image wraps, architectural drawings, construction plans, and backdrops for theatrical and media sets.



Based on printing technology, Ink-based (inkjet) printers is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Ink-based (inkjet) printers are projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.Inkjet printer manufacturers have started providing faster inkjet printers with reduced running costs for large format printing, which has led to the widespread adoption of inkjet printers in this industry.



The reason behind the decreasing demand for the toner-based printer is the replacement of these printers with inkjet printers due to their benefits such as low cost and low maintenance.



The market for large format printers with a print width ranging from 60” to 70” is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for large format printers with a print width ranging from 60” to 70” is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Printers in this category are known as grand format printers.



These printers are mostly used in large-scale commercial applications, such as banners, large vehicle graphics, and advertisements. They offer an output with great details and high quality.



The market for solvent ink-based large format printers accounted for the largest share in 2019.

In 2019, the solvent ink-based large format printer accounted for the largest share of the market by ink type.The solvent ink is cheaper than UV-curable and water-based inks; this ink enables printing on various surfaces, including corrugated boards, papers, flexible packaging materials, metal foils, and plastic materials.



Solvent inks are made up of petroleum-based chemicals and produce rich and vibrant colors. This ink is flexible, UV-resistant, waterproof, durable, and, therefore, does not require special overcoating; therefore, it is more beneficial for outdoor advertisements.



Among application, printers for decor application is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Large format printer market for decor application is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.Decor is high-volume, open-edition art printing and custom imaging used for decoration.



Decor is a lucrative, fast-growing segment of the large format printer market. Decor applications include wallcoverings and photo murals, canvases, wall decals, window covering, professional photography, and fine art and decoration.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The large format printer market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In APAC, large format printers are likely to be high in demand because of their growing use in graphics printing, apparel and textiles printing, and computer-aided design (CAD) and technical printing applications.



APAC is considered as a growth engine for the global economy.Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already developed economies, and China had been the fastest-growing economy in the world for the last 2 decades.



Also, APAC produces a large amount of apparel and textiles, and this sector is expected to grow steadily in this region. Significant growth in the market for large format printers is likely to be observed in advertising and signage applications in India, mainly due to the booming economy.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 45%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 40%

• By Region: Americas = 45%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 5%



Major players profiled in this report:

• Hewlett Packard

• Canon

• Epson

• Mimaki Engineering

• Roland

• Ricoh

• Durst Phototechnik

• Xerox

• Konica Minolta

• Agfa-Gevaert



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the large format printer market based on offering, printing material, printing technology, print width, ink type, application, and geography.Based on offering, the large format printer market has been segmented into printers, RIP software, and after-sales services.



Based on printing material, the market has been segmented into porous/corrugated materials and non-porous materials.Based on printing technology, the large format printer market has been divided into ink-based (inkjet) printers and toner-based (laser) printers.



Based on print width, the market has been classified into 17”-24”, 24”-36”, 36”-44”, 44”-60”, 60”-72”, and 72” and above.Based on ink type, the large format printer market has been segmented into aqueous ink, solvent ink, UV curable ink, latex ink, and dye sublimation ink.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into apparel & textile, signage, advertising, decor, and CAD & technical printing. The market has been studied for Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW.



Reasons to buy the report



The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the large format printer market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations for the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.

2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, joint venture, partnerships, collaborations, merger, and acquisitions adopted by the leading market players.

