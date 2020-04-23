Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Election Official Blockchain Voting Training Course" training from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advent of the coronavirus lockdowns poses new and distinctly difficult constraints on the US election system. What has been a local gathering, a social event for every city and town, voting in person, has become impossible, potentially a hazard. With no clear indication of how long the lockdowns may last, it is incumbent on responsible election officials to create plans that support orderly and safe voting remotely. These are just contingency plans. They do not represent the future of all voting; they are just put in place to provide an alternative to the regular voting patterns.

Whereas blockchain has been implemented in financial markets and in the supply chain as a good way to implement secure transactions, the use of blockchain for voting and vote selections is a good way to proceed under the current circumstance.



Municipalities all have laws in place to manage remote voting. The military and absentee voting are well-accepted modes for permitting people to vote remotely. Special needs people, particularly the elderly sometimes cannot get to the polls and there are systems in place to accommodate their needs.



The existing remote voting systems typically are cumbersome and do not work well. Newer, better technology for remote voting is available. Lately, the blockchain voting used for these situations has worked remarkably well and provided a model for managing voting during a prolonged coronavirus situation. Though the use of blockchain for remote voting has been in the form of small trials, the use patterns have represented the use of systems in real elections.



This online remote training is suitable for all the election officials and poll workers in the district. Full coverage of all aspects of the cellphone blockchain election official training. Training is for blockchain digital remote voting via cellphone. The fundamental security aspects will be covered as well as in-depth training based on local and state election laws.



Project Team Approach



Senior analysts prepare the market research and analysis that is offered to the client and developed using an iterative process to achieve a final study.



Time and Length



Each training session is to be offered over a period of one week to let people get trained iteratively. Senior election official training will start 2 months before the actual training sessions.

Remote Teaching and Learning Systems



The remote Teaching and Learning Systems are those pioneered by Wilson Huhn at Akron and Duquesne Law School for teaching law students remotely. Written materials and quizzes are supplemented with live sessions on WebEx and Zoom. Blackboard and whiteboard systems are designed to involve each student in the lecture/interaction presentations. The aim is to educate each election worker, not just the poll station manager, as to the management of the remote blockchain systems.



Project Implementation:

The training addresses all aspects of the cell phone voting systems training for election officials.

Deliverable training is a formatted set of training materials for all the systems in use in that district, including the use of blockchain voting.

The step by step procedure manuals and training materials are complimented with text to identify tasks.

The training includes testing of each election worker.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28n27h



