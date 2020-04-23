CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, is pleased to present its 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future. The document can be viewed at: https://gcpat.com/en/about/sustainability.
“All of us at GCP are committed to environmental and social stewardship, and we are pleased to share our vision for a sustainable future,” said GCP’s President and CEO Randy Dearth. “As a leading manufacturer of construction technology products, we have a responsibility to make the building process more sustainable. This mission is driving us to develop and deliver products that help our customers reduce their carbon footprint, decrease waste, and improve the durability of the structures they create. In addition to the societal and environmental reasons to do so, there is profound financial value to placing sustainability at the center of how we work.”
From new homes to major infrastructure projects, construction has a significant impact on our environment. GCP’s 2020 Vision for a Sustainable Future includes three core sections:
Highlights from GCP’s sustainability initiatives include:
“To be successful, sustainability must be infused into all that we do,” said Karen Ethier, GCP Applied Technologies’ Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality. “GCP’s sustainability goals are to operate our business in a way that is conscious of protecting the environment and to continue to innovate in ways that support sustainable construction. We look forward to sharing these positive outcomes.”
GCP Applied Technologies is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at gcpat.com.
