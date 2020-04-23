EXTON, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera”) (Nasdaq: IDRA) today announced that updates on ILLUMINATE-206 and ILLUMINATE-101, two studies investigating intratumoral tilsotolimod, Idera’s investigational Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I , to be held April 27-28, 2020, as part of a “Clinical Trial Poster Session.”



ILLUMINATE-206 is an ongoing phase 2, open-label, multicohort, multicenter study to test the safety and efficacy of intratumoral tilsotolimod in combination with Yervoy®* (ipilimumab) and Opdivo® (nivolumab) for the treatment of solid tumors. The trial initiated in September 2019 with the microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) cohort. A description of the trial in progress will be presented.

ILLUMINATE-101 was a phase 1b trial of intratumoral tilsotolimod monotherapy in patients with refractory solid tumors, which was completed in December 2019. Final results will be presented.

Hani M. Babiker, M.D., from the University of Arizona Cancer Center will present both studies. The abstract titles are as follows:

Abstract # 10614: Tilsotolimod engages the TLR9 pathway to promote antigen presentation and Type-I IFN signaling in solid tumors





Tilsotolimod engages the TLR9 pathway to promote antigen presentation and Type-I IFN signaling in solid tumors Abstract # 10591: A phase 2 multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy of tilsotolimod in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab for treatment of microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (ILLUMINATE-206)

“We are very pleased that Dr. Babiker from the University of Arizona Cancer Center will present information from our studies investigating tilsotolimod in solid tumors,” stated Elizabeth Tarka, M.D., Idera’s Chief Medical Officer. “We continue to be excited about the broader potential of tilsotolimod beyond melanoma.”

The abstracts and video presentations will be available at 12:01 AM ET on Monday, April 27. Video presentations will be available for viewing on demand through the virtual meeting platform.

About Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125)

Tilsotolimod is an investigational, synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 agonist. Intratumoral injection of tilsotolimod has been shown to promote both innate and adaptive immune activation. Tumors with an active immune response appear to respond better to CPIs than those that exclude or inhibit anti-tumor immune cells. Tilsotolimod in combination with CPIs may cause regression of locally injected and distant tumor lesions and increase the number of patients who benefit from immunotherapy.

Tilsotolimod has received both Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and is being evaluated in multiple tumor types and in combination with multiple checkpoint and costimulation therapies. For more information on tilsotolimod trials, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov .

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera’s development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development, and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit IderaPharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, collaborations, intellectual property, cash resources, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, clinical trials, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Idera cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Idera's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: whether the Company’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s continuing operations and the further development of the Company’s programs for the period anticipated; whether interim results from a clinical trial, such as the preliminary results reported in this release, will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials such as the results described in this release will be indicative of the results that will be generated in future clinical trials, including in clinical trials in different disease indications; whether products based on Idera's technology will advance into or through the clinical trial process when anticipated or at all or warrant submission for regulatory approval; whether such products will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether, if the Company's products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; whether the Company's collaborations will be successful; and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk factors" in the Company’s Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019. Although Idera may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

*Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo (nivolumab) are registered trademarks of Bristol Myers Squibb.

