RADNOR, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market open on Monday, May 4, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time on Monday, May 4, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors.



Monday, May 4 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-705-6003 International: 201-493-6725 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139413 Conference ID: 13702686

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com. Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.