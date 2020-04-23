TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the derivative cannabis market, today announced that Kolab Project, the Company’s platform dedicated to art, design and culture, has partnered with OCAD University (“OCAD U”), the oldest, largest and most comprehensive art, design and media university in Canada.



Among other initiatives developed to enhance the community experience, foster faculty innovation and enrich academic programming at OCAD U, Kolab Project will collaborate with OCAD U’s Centre for Emerging Artists & Designers (CEAD) through the development of design-focused working placements and create and support art exhibit opportunities for OCAD U.

“We are delighted to participate in this important partnership with Kolab Project, which will help support exhibit opportunities and working placements in collaboration with CEAD,” said Dr. Sara Diamond, President and Vice-Chancellor, OCAD University. “This is a very exciting time for our university, and we are very grateful for the interest and support from Auxly.”

Auxly’s Chief Creative Officer, Ian Rapsey, commented: “As Canada’s largest arts and design institution and a globally-recognized leader in design innovation and research, OCAD U has made significant contributions to the creative landscape. We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with an institution that shares Kolab Project’s vision of connecting people with art, culture and design.”

About OCAD University

OCAD University is Canada’s “university of the imagination.” The university, founded in 1876, is dedicated to art, design and digital media education, practice and research and to knowledge and invention across a wide range of disciplines. OCAD University is building on its traditional, studio-based strengths, adding new approaches to learning that champion cross-disciplinary practice, collaboration and the integration of emerging technologies.

About Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a platform dedicated to art, design and culture. Its mission is to provide Canadians with a carefully curated selection of exceptional cannabis products, while championing high quality, purposeful goods produced in collaboration with culturally relevant creators. The brand aims to connect with those actively in the cannabis category that have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

