TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to outline its proposed 2020 exploration program at the Lagoa Salgada VMS project (“Lagoa Salgada”) located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. On the back of the robust Preliminary Economic Assessment results released on January 14, 2020, the exploration program includes downhole IP and drilling aimed at expanding and upgrading the Central and South Zones and the copper-rich resource. Additional drilling of the southern extension of the high-grade massive sulphide mineralization of the North Zone is also expected to expand the Indicated Mineral Resources. The program includes four metallurgical drill holes for further metallurgical testing.

The main objective of the proposed program is to increase and upgrade tonnage at the copper-rich South Zone while increasing and upgrading tonnage and grade in the North Zone.

Results from the exploration program are expected to form the basis for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the latter half of the year which the Company will use to commence a Feasibility Study (“FS”) by the end of the year. The Company is engaged with the drilling company and is set to commence drilling as soon as labour restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted which is expected in the third quarter of 2020. The drill program is subject to funding, but Ascendant is currently talking to financial partners and is hopeful that the drill program can be funded by alternative non-dilutive measures for its shareholders.

Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Ascendant stated, “With the agreement for the sale of El Mochito signed and pending closure, we are excited to focus all our efforts on Lagoa Salgada and executing this comprehensive exploration program. Given the success and knowledge gained from the 2019 exploration campaign, which grew the Measured and Indicated Resource to over 12.8 million tonnes with 10.3 million tonnes of Inferred Resources, we expect to expand and upgrade Mineral Resources in 2020 using the same process of guided drilling by the use of IP analysis. We are especially interested in the South and Central Zones where we hope to greatly improve CuEq tonnage and grade, as drilling in these zones has been very limited to date. Data suggests that these zones have the potential to be larger than the North Zone and may also be connected at depth in one large deposit.”

He continued, “With the expectation to replicate the exploration success achieved in previous programs, the Company plans to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the latter half of the year and commence a Feasibility Study by end of the year following up on the robust results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment the Company announced in January.”

Targeted Drilling Program Details

The planned 2020 exploration program is set to include approximately 8,000 metres of drilling with the majority of drilling targeting the South and Central Zones where the Company believes there is significant opportunity to expand the current copper-rich Resource.

The drilling allocated to the North Zone will focus on converting and upgrading Mineral Resources with the goal of increasing overall tonnage and ZnEq grade of the resource.

Figure 1: South Zone 2020 Planned Drill Holes

Figure 2: North Zone 2020 Planned Drill Holes

Figure 3: LS West Region (incl. North & South Zones) 2020 Planned Drill Holes

Geophysics Program

The Company’s planned 2020 exploration program will also include extensive follow on work on the geophysical anomalies identified from Induced Polarization (“IP”) resistivity and chargeability surveys conducted in 2019, as this has been a very useful tool to date in identifying mineralization and possible extensions at Lagoa Salgada.

IP surveys at depth in the North Zone show the massive sulphide as a clearly outlined conductivity anomaly, defined by the blue area in Figure 4 below, that extends deeper and to the northwest beyond the 2019 drilling. The anomaly extends 150m to the south and 100m deeper than the North Zone massive sulphide mineralization identified from the 2019 drilling.

Figure 4: IP Resistivity and Chargeability Anomalies

As part of the drill program, the Company has planned 4 large diameter metallurgical drill holes to support additional metallurgical test work to improve the PEA results. The Company plans to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate with the new drilling and commence a Feasibility Study by year-end focused on mine development at the North Zone based on the results of this program.

Mineral Resource Estimate

As outlined in the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of September 5, 2019, Lagoa Salgada currently has 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources at 9.06% ZnEq1 and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources at 5.93% ZnEq in the North Zone. In the South Zone, there is 2.47 million tonnes of Indicated Resources at 1.54% CuEq and 6.08 million tonnes of Inferred Resources at 1.37% CuEq. An additional, 1.71 million tonnes of Inferred Resources at 1.66% CuEq sits in the Central Zone, which lies between the other two larger zones.

Table 1: Lagoa Salgada Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

North Zone Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective September 5, 2019

Average Grade Contained Metal Deposit Category Min Tonnes Cu Zn Pb Sn Ag Au ZnEq AuEq Cut-off Cu Zn Pb Sn Ag Au Zones (kt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) ZnEq% (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) North Measured(M) GO 234 0.13 0.70 4.32 0.36 51 1.50 11.38 7.18 2.5 0.3 1.6 10.1 0.9 385.2 11.3 Indicated(I) GO 1,462 0.08 0.43 2.55 0.26 37 0.51 6.63 4.18 2.5 1.2 6.2 37.3 3.8 1,742.1 23.8 M & I GO 1,696 0.09 0.47 2.79 0.27 39 0.64 7.28 4.60 2.5 1.5 7.9 47.4 4.6 2,127.2 35.1 Inferred GO 831 0.08 0.48 2.62 0.17 27 0.37 5.66 3.57 2.5 0.7 4.0 21.8 1.4 727.6 9.9 Measured(M) MS 2,444 0.40 3.12 2.97 0.15 72 0.74 10.95 6.91 3.0 9.7 76.3 72.5 3.7 5,623.9 58.4 Indicated(I) MS 5,457 0.45 2.35 2.30 0.13 75 0.67 9.55 6.03 3.0 24.5 128.1 125.6 7.3 13,221.5 116.9 M & I MS 7,902 0.43 2.59 2.51 0.14 74 0.69 9.98 6.30 3.0 34.2 204.4 198.1 10.9 18,845.5 175.2 Inferred MS 1,529 0.23 1.96 1.32 0.09 45 0.49 6.36 4.01 3.0 3.6 30.0 20.2 1.4 2,219.7 24.0 Measured(M) Str 94 0.37 0.88 0.28 0.05 17 0.12 3.08 1.94 2.5 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 51.0 0.4 Indicated(I) Str 643 0.34 0.90 0.23 0.09 17 0.06 3.23 2.04 2.5 2.2 5.8 1.5 0.6 354.0 1.3 M & I Str 737 0.34 0.90 0.24 0.09 17 0.07 3.21 2.03 2.5 2.5 6.6 1.7 0.6 405.0 1.7 Inferred Str 142 0.24 1.12 0.39 0.04 17 0.09 2.95 1.86 2.5 0.3 1.6 0.6 0.1 75.6 0.4 North M & I All zones 10,334 0.37 2.12 2.39 0.16 64 0.64 9.06 5.72 2.9 38.2 219.0 247.2 16.2 21,377.7 212.0 North Inferred All zones 2,502 0.18 1.42 1.70 0.12 38 0.43 5.93 3.74 2.8 4.6 35.6 42.6 2.9 3,022.8 34.3

Central and South Zones Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective September 5, 2019

Average Grade Contained Metal Deposit Category Min Tonnes Cu Zn Pb Sn Ag Au CuEq Cut-off Cu Zn Pb Sn Ag Au Zones (kt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) CuEq% (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) Central Inferred Str 1,707 0.15 0.16 0.06 0 12 2.22 1.66 0.9 2.5 2.7 1.0 - 635.2 121.9 South Measured(M) Str/Fr 0 — — — — — — — 0.9 Indicated(I) Str/Fr 2,473 0.47 1.53 0.83 0.00 19 0.06 1.54 0.9 11.5 37.9 20.6 0.0 1,484.7 4.7 South M & I Str/Fr 2,473 0.47 1.53 0.83 0.00 19 0.06 1.54 0.9 11.5 37.9 20.6 0.0 1,484.7 4.7 South Inferred Str/Fr 6,085 0.40 1.34 0.80 0.00 17 0.05 1.37 0.9 24.6 81.6 48.7 0.0 3,285.2 10.0

Notes to tables:

(1) Mineralized Zones: GO=Gossan, MS=Massive Sulphide, Str=Stringer, Str/Fr=Stockwork

(2) ZnEq% = ((Zn Grade*25.35)+(Pb Grade*23.15)+(Cu Grade*67.24)+(Au Grade*40.19)+(Ag Grade*0.62)+(Sn Grade*191.75))/25.35

(3) CuEq% = ((Zn Grade*25.35)+(Pb Grade*23.15)+(Cu Grade*67.24)+(Au Grade*40.19)+(Ag Grade*0.62))/67.24

(4) AuEq(g/t) = ((Zn Grade*25.35)+(Pb Grade*23.15)+(Cu Grade * 67.24)+(Au Grade*40.19)+(Ag Grade*0.62) )+(Sn Grade * 191.75))/40.19

(5) Metal Prices: Cu $6,724/t, Zn $2,535/t, Pb $2,315/t, Au $1,250/oz, Ag $19.40/oz, Sn $19,175/t

(6) Densities: GO=3.12, MS=4.76, Str=2.88, Str/Fr=2.88

The Lagoa Salgada project represents an attractive VMS exploration opportunity in a low risk, well established and prolific jurisdiction. The project covers 10,700 hectares with numerous gravity anomalies identified with only the LS West area having been significantly tested.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Highlights Recap

The Technical Report entitled, “Technical Report and PEA for the Lagoa Salgada Property, Setúbal District, Portugal”, supporting the robust results from the maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the North Zone only at the Lagoa Salgada VMS project, was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) with an effective date of December 19, 2019.

The report outlines a robust and compelling economic assessment for Lagoa Salgada as it assumes a two-stage underground mining development scenario, with single trackless ramp access, transverse sub-level open stoping method with paste backfill. Ventilation and secondary escape ways are planned through raise-bored holes to surface. Milling rates of 2,700 tonnes per day in a standard process circuit is anticipated, with primary crushing, grinding, flotation and leaching of tailings to produce concentrates including lead, zinc, copper and tin, as well as gold and silver doré. There is ample opportunity for extensive expansion from future exploration work to define additional resources to extend the mine life or increase the scale of the outlined operation.

Highlights from the PEA for the North Zone include:

After-tax IRR of 31% and NPV 8% of $106M (C$139M @$1.31CAD/USD)

Nine-year mine life with production scenario of 2,700 tpd

Four-year payback period of initial Capex of $162.7 million

Average operating costs of $49.43/t milled represents low cost production scenario

Low average annual cash costs of $0.44/lb ZnEq and average annual All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $0.66/lb ZnEq

Significant upside opportunities remain with near-resource exploration targets identified with multiple deposits open laterally and at depth, and broader targets untested

Highlights of the key project metrics are provided in the following table on a 100% basis:



PEA Key Highlights



Project IRR pre-tax 37% NPV 8% pre-tax $137 million Project IRR after-tax 31% NPV 8% after-tax $106 million Life of mine pre-tax cash flow $ 250 million Life of mine after-tax cash flow $ 202 million Construction period 2 years Payback period 4 years Life of mine 9 years Average Annual Production 1.0 million tonnes Initial Capital Expenditure $ 162.7 million LOM Sustaining Capital Expenditure & Closure $ 20.2 million Average annual operating costs $ 49.43 /t milled Average Annual operating costs (C1) $0.44 /lb ZnEq Average annual All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) $0.66 /lb ZnEq Metal Price Assumptions1 Zinc $1.20/lb Lead $1.05/lb Copper $2.70/lb Silver $18/oz Gold $1,400/oz Tin $7.50/lb Recovery Assumptions Massive Sulphide Zn 80% Pb 65% Cu 25% Ag 75% Au 75% Sn 30% Recovery Assumptions Gossan Pb 65% Sn 40% Ag 66% Au 86% Average Annual Metal Production Zn 12.5kt Pb 13.7kt Cu 0.2kt Ag 1.1Moz Au 13koz Sn 0.3kt

Notes to Table:

1 The project economics have been calculated using consensus prices at the time of the Resource Estimate report in September 2019.

The PEA was prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd (AMC) with contributions from Resource Development Inc (RDI) for Mineral Processing and Micon International Limited (Micon), who estimated the Mineral Resources.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, as it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

The Technical Report is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration and Director for Ascendant Resources Ltd, who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in Honduras and its high-grade Lagoa Salgada VMS project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent two years implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948. With steady state production achieved, the Company remains focused on further cost reduction and operational improvements to drive profitability.

The Company is engaged in exploration and the advancement of the Lagoa Salgada project with the goal of building upon the defined Mineral Resources and robust results of the maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in January 2020 and advancing the project towards construction. Ascendant holds a 21.25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its 25% position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, (“Redcorp”) and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A. (EDM), a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country’s mining sector. The Company’s interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

Ascendant Resources is also engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities. The Corporation's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

1 See notes to Mineral Resource Estimate tables below for ZnEq calculation.