TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Justice and Law of the Republic of Colombia has granted a non-psychoactive cultivation license for the Zipaquira property, making it the Company’s second fully licensed cultivation facility in Colombia. The granted license brings Blueberries closer to being one of larger licensed medicinal cannabis producers for domestic and international distribution. In order to quickly and cost-effectively bring the Zipaquira property into production, the Company has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to enter into a joint venture with QualCann SAS (“QualCann”) for the development of the property into a low-cost outdoor cultivation facility.



QualCann was one the first licensed cannabis producers in Colombia to successfully register cannabis strains in 2018 and has a portfolio of proprietary strains developed specifically for outdoor cultivation as well as significant experience and expertise in this area. Under the LOI, QualCann will provide their specialized genetics, share best practices with Blueberries and contribute to any capital and operating expenses in exchange for a share of the produced cannabis. The excellent conditions for outdoor cannabis cultivation at the Zipaquira property will allow the Company to achieve significant operational savings on the energy cost for artificial lighting and water. The outdoor operation will follow an asset-light model with minimum capital and infrastructure costs, as opposed to a more capital intensive indoor or greenhouse cultivation models.



The region where the Zipaquira property is located features a skilled labor force, with a long history of flower cultivation. The experienced labor force will be a key catalyst in the rapid growth of Blueberries’ ultra-low-cost cannabis production. The Zipaquira property is located just 25km from the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction facility, making it an ideal production site for feed stock to be turned into high quality cannabis oils and finished products. First crops at Zipaquira are expected to be planted before the end of Q2, 2020.



"We are pleased to have received this important license and entered into this strategic relationship with QualCann, an experienced partner that will allow us to apply a low-cost approach to outdoor cannabis cultivation with minimal capital investment," stated Blueberries CEO, Camilo Villalba. “Our combined focus will be on optimizing the operation to produce cannabis with the highest possible concentration of active non-psychoactive cannabinoids, with the ultimate goal of extracting these compounds at the lowest cost and highest purity possible. The climate found in the highlands of Colombia represents a great opportunity to produce unique and valuable cannabinoid profiles with capital-efficient outdoor cultivation.”

“Our team’s expertise coupled with Blueberries’ massive cultivation and extraction infrastructure is a huge competitive advantage in the global markets,” stated Dr. Eduardo Covo, QualCann’s Research and Development Director. “Together we will offer to the market one of the highest quality products at a very competitive price.”

Zipaquira Property

Acquired by the Company in February 2019, the Zipaquira property is a 37-acre (15 hectares) agricultural property in the Bogota Savannah. The Zipaquira property consists of fertile land ideally located approximately 24km from the Company’s existing 430,000 sq. ft. (4 hectares) fully operational Guatavita production facility and 25km from the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction facility. The Zipaquira property has ideal growing conditions to cultivate consistent, high quality dried flower. There is ample supply of natural spring water and the area’s abundant access to natural sunlight is expected to result in electricity costs that are significantly below market.

About QualCann SAS

QualCann SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of QualCann, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a licensed and vertically integrated Colombian cannabis operator. Established in 2017 and one of the first licensees to obtain all necessary permits for commercial production, QualCann is at the forefront of the Colombian market with its unique non-psychoactive genetics registered with the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA). QualCann is leveraging over 12 years of experience in cannabis genetic reproduction and distribution in the legal cannabis sector, particularly in the Colorado market. These genetic cultivars are continuously improved with the gifts that the Colombian ecosystem and natural resources provide. QualCann provides consistency and repeatability through its genetic stabilization and cultivation practices which require minimum inputs compared to artificial indoor growing. The company has decades of experience scaling complex industrial processes for dozens of multi-national corporations. This winning formula of top-quality breeding along with scalable practices for commercial outdoor biomass production will prove a key requirement for the global cannabis supply chain.

Additional information about QualCann is available at www.qualcann.co ; or please contact:

Dr. Eduardo Covo, Director of Research and Development e.covo@qualcann.co

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products. Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

