Diabetes mellitus is a worldwide epidemic disease. Globally, the prevalence of diabetes is estimated to be 9.3% in 2019 and will rise to 10.2% by 2030. People with insulin-dependent diabetes require intensive insulin therapy to manage their blood glucose levels. To keep glucose level in check, insulin shots are given externally at regular intervals. Insulin can be delivered by syringes, insulin pumps, and insulin pens. Insulin pens dominate the global insulin delivery market due to their easy usage, increased patient satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. The adoption trend is expected to continue in the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of diabetes globally, development in technologies, and increased demand in developing countries.



This Market Model gives important, expert insight. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis. Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the Market Model



Currently marketed Insulin Pens and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Insulin Pens market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Insulin Pens market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Insulin Pens market.

The Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Companies covered: Novo Nordisk AS, Eli Lilly and Co, Sanofi, Ypsomed Holding AG, Others



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



The model will enable you to:



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Insulin Pens market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Insulin Pens market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Insulin Pens market from 2015-2028.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

This model is required reading for:



CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Insulin Pens marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

