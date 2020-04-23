Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pens (Diabetes Care Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diabetes mellitus is a worldwide epidemic disease. Globally, the prevalence of diabetes is estimated to be 9.3% in 2019 and will rise to 10.2% by 2030. People with insulin-dependent diabetes require intensive insulin therapy to manage their blood glucose levels. To keep glucose level in check, insulin shots are given externally at regular intervals. Insulin can be delivered by syringes, insulin pumps, and insulin pens. Insulin pens dominate the global insulin delivery market due to their easy usage, increased patient satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. The adoption trend is expected to continue in the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of diabetes globally, development in technologies, and increased demand in developing countries.
This Market Model gives important, expert insight. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis. Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the Market Model
Currently marketed Insulin Pens and evolving competitive landscape -
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
The Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Companies covered: Novo Nordisk AS, Eli Lilly and Co, Sanofi, Ypsomed Holding AG, Others
Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.
The model will enable you to:
This model is required reading for:
