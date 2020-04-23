Peritus Entreprenør AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Haakon VIIs gt 5 Holding AS have entered into a contract for the reconstruction of an office building located at Haakon VIIs 5 in Oslo’s Vika district.
The contract includes reconstruction and upgrading to WeWork shared workplace concept of the first three floors and partially the fourth floor of an existing office building.
The contract value is approximately NOK 50 million (EUR 4.3 million), plus value added tax. The works will be performed from April until October 2020.
Peritus Entreprenør AS (peritus-entreprenor.no) is a Norwegian construction company, which provides construction services in general construction.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.
