Peritus Entreprenør AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Haakon VIIs gt 5 Holding AS have entered into a contract for the reconstruction of an office building located at Haakon VIIs 5 in Oslo’s Vika district.

The contract includes reconstruction and upgrading to WeWork shared workplace concept of the first three floors and partially the fourth floor of an existing office building.

The contract value is approximately NOK 50 million (EUR 4.3 million), plus value added tax. The works will be performed from April until October 2020.

Peritus Entreprenør AS ( peritus-entreprenor.no ) is a Norwegian construction company, which provides construction services in general construction.

