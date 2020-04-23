Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Trending Ingredients in 2020: Ingredient Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research identifies 10 ingredients that are expected to be on-trend in 2020.



Ingredient trends are driven by multiple factors including: health and wellbeing, heritage and exoticism, aestheticism, and the ingredients' ability to replace other ingredients that have received backlash for an unhealthy or unsustainable image. Unusual flavors, fragrances, or colors can also attract novelty-seeking consumers towards certain ingredients.



Scope

The 10 ingredients identified are: cannabidiol (CBD), ube, mushroom, pea, watermelon, tiger nut, probiotics, yuzu, bamboo, and turmeric.

Many consumers are inclined to buy beauty and grooming products that contain "natural" ingredients.

55% of global consumers find soft drinks with novel or unusual flavors somewhat or very appealing.

Reasons to buy

Gain insight into consumer trends and perceptions towards ingredients that are anticipated to be on-trend in 2020.

Identify new and emerging ingredients to remain competitive in your industry.

Discover the latest innovations and learn from what other brands are doing to address demand for trendy ingredients.

Key Topics Covered:



What drives a trending ingredient?

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Pea

Watermelon

Mushroom

Tiger nut

Ube

Probiotics

Bamboo

Yuzu

Turmeric

Companies Mentioned



Revolution Skincare

NotCo

Qwrkee

Ava Laboratorium

88 Acres

Nim's

Ciat

Glamglow

South Mill Champs

Cocokind Collective

Briogeo

Kiki Health

Foodspring

SDK Cosmetics

Starbucks

Milk Makeup

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i0z9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900