Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Trending Ingredients in 2020: Ingredient Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest research identifies 10 ingredients that are expected to be on-trend in 2020.

Ingredient trends are driven by multiple factors including: health and wellbeing, heritage and exoticism, aestheticism, and the ingredients' ability to replace other ingredients that have received backlash for an unhealthy or unsustainable image. Unusual flavors, fragrances, or colors can also attract novelty-seeking consumers towards certain ingredients.

Scope

  • The 10 ingredients identified are: cannabidiol (CBD), ube, mushroom, pea, watermelon, tiger nut, probiotics, yuzu, bamboo, and turmeric.
  • Many consumers are inclined to buy beauty and grooming products that contain "natural" ingredients.
  • 55% of global consumers find soft drinks with novel or unusual flavors somewhat or very appealing.

Key Topics Covered:

  • What drives a trending ingredient?
  • Cannabidiol (CBD)
  • Pea
  • Watermelon
  • Mushroom
  • Tiger nut
  • Ube
  • Probiotics
  • Bamboo
  • Yuzu
  • Turmeric

