The global eyewear market size is anticipated to reach USD 255.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of influencer marketing techniques has led to meaningful customer interaction, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Endorsements by influencers have increased the demand for designer and premium eyewear globally.



Key players using influencer marketing strategies has led customers to use trendy designs as showcased by famous personalities. Higher engagement rates offered by micro-influencers is further promoting emerging eyewear companies to leverage these strategies to capture higher revenue share. Additionally, the adoption of such marketing strategies allow eyewear manufacturers to generate awareness regarding new product launches, create campaigns to target different sections of the society, as well as create a more relatable public image. Increased awareness helps companies to penetrate deeper into the market and cater to the needs of the niche population, which enables new and established players in the market to ensure continual business practices.



The development of innovative products, such as anti-fatigue lenses, is expected to help users exposed to radiation from digital devices such as laptops, televisions, and smartphones. The development of such products aims to capture the niche crowd and offer attractive growth prospects to the eyewear industry. Additionally, the integration of traditional UV rays blocking sunglasses with blue-light filtering technology offers better buying options to customers. Eagle Eyes, a U.S.-based eyewear technology company, in partnership with NASA, is the only company that offers TriLenium range of sunglasses, which incorporates the above-mentioned technology.



New concepts in designing and development of eyewear due to the emerging trend amongst designers to provide radically different types of designs as compared to traditional spectacles, are further expected to positively impact the eyewear market growth. Designing firms such as Hilla Shamia have started offering eyewear that are entirely made of glass, infused with layers of transparencies, patterns, forms, and colors. Such products offer an aesthetic charm and enable the user to experience a more positive outlook. Additionally, designers have also started developing eyewear that is influenced by the use of organic material, such as wicker, owing to its tendency to retain dimensional consistency and industrial manufacturing capability. Furthermore, eyeglasses built on connectors and clamping mechanisms enable users to change each part manually according to the user's individual taste, which promises impressive growth prospects.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The spectacles segment is expected to grow fast over the forecast period due to improvement in manufacturing techniques offering durability

The brick and mortar segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing number of online players

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the eyewear market over the forecast period. The rise in number of cases of eye fatigue has created the need to use corrective eyewear

Key players in the market are Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; ESSILORLUXOTTICA; CooperVision; Carl Zeiss AG.; Bausch and Lomb Inc.; and Safilo Group S.p.A.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Eyewear - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Sunglasses trends, 2019



3 Eyewear Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Eyewear Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.2.1 Eyewear color and shape trends, 2019

3.2.2 Eyewear styles and shapes trends, 2019

3.3 Eyewear - Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Eyewear Market - Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. - Vertically Integrated Business Model

3.3.3 Essilor International S.p.A. - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.4 Carl Zeiss - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5 HOYA Corporation - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.6 Rodenstock GmbH - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Eyewear Trend Analysis

3.4.1 Spring/Summer Eyewear and Winter Eyewear Trends

3.4.2 Spring/Summer Trends

3.4.3 Fall/Winter Trends

3.5 Emergence of EssilorLuxottica

3.5.1 Company highlights in the eyecare and eyewear industry

3.6 Eyewear Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing number of ophthalmic disorders

3.6.1.2 Awareness regarding eye examinations

3.6.1.3 Perception of eyewear as a fashion accessory

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Growing acceptance of refractive surgeries

3.7 Business Environmental Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Porter's five forces analysis

3.7.2 PEST analysis

3.8 Eyewear Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.8.1 Key company analysis, 2019

3.9 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping



4 Eyewear Market Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million)

4.2 Eyewear Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3 Contact lenses

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.3.2 Contact lenses market, by type

4.3.2.1 Premium contact lenses

4.3.2.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.3.2.2 Mass contact lenses

4.3.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.4 Spectacles

4.4.1 Spectacle lenses

4.4.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.4.2 Spectacle frames

4.4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.4.2.2 Spectacle frames market, by type

4.4.2.2.1 Premium spectacle frames

4.4.2.2.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.4.2.2.2 Mass spectacle frames

4.4.2.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.4.2.3 Spectacle frames market, by style

4.4.2.3.1 Round spectacle frames

4.4.2.3.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.4.2.3.2 Square spectacle frames

4.4.2.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.4.2.3.3 Rectangle spectacle frames

4.4.2.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.4.2.3.4 Oval spectacle frames

4.4.2.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.4.2.3.5 Other spectacle frames

4.4.2.3.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5 Sunglasses

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.5.2 Sunglasses market, by lens type

4.5.2.1 Polarized sunglasses

4.5.2.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.5.2.2 Non-polarized sunglasses

4.5.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.5.3 Sunglasses market, by material

4.5.3.1 CR-39

4.5.3.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.5.3.2 Polycarbonate

4.5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.5.3.3 Polyurethane

4.5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

4.5.3.4 Others

4.5.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)



5 Distribution Channel Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.2 Eyewear Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.3 E-commerce

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)

5.4 Brick & Mortar

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume & Revenue)



6 Eyewear Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million)

6.2 Eyewear Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 South America

6.7 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Bausch & Lomb Inc.

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Financial performance

7.1.3 Product benchmarking

7.1.4 Recent developments

7.2 Carl Zeiss AG

7.3 Charmant Group

7.4 Chemilens (CHEMIGLAS Corp.)

7.5 CIBA VISION

7.6 CooperVision

7.7 De Rigo Vision S.p.A

7.8 EssilorLuxottica

7.9 Fielmann AG

7.10 HOYA Corporation

7.11 JINS, Inc.

7.12 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

7.13 Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

7.14 Marcolin S.p.A

7.15 QSpex

7.16 Rodenstock GmbH

7.17 Safilo Group S.p.A.

7.18 Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.

7.19 Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

7.20 Silhouette International Schmied AG

7.21 Warby Parker

7.22 Zenni Optical, Inc.



