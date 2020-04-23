Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Content Management, Campaign Management), by Service, by Deployment, by Enterprise Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital marketing software market size is expected to reach USD 151.8 billion by 2027, registering a of CAGR 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The software can integrate multiple digital content delivery platforms so that organizations can plan, design, and execute marketing campaigns on their own. The software is utilized by companies to perform an in-depth and real-time analysis of campaigns. The proliferation of the internet and the growing use of social media are encouraging companies to increase their spending on creating interactive and intuitive digital content for marketing purposes. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



The advent of social media has dramatically enabled organizations to increase customer engagement via influencers, allowing organizations to engage in content-driven publicity. Furthermore, the on-going innovations in digital marketing technologies such as virtual influencers and its subsequent applications in the retail industry are anticipated to fuel market growth. For instance, Channel S.A and PRADA have adopted Lil Miquela, a virtual influencer developed by Brud for advertising their products. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Voice of the Customer (VoC) techniques such as online-hosted customer communities that defines a customer's preference for future products is anticipated to boost the demand for the software over the forecast period. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market owing to the increasing social media marketing activities among industries such as automotive, BFSI, education, and healthcare.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is extensively used to build data models automatically in digital forms and collect data from multiple sources. AI is positively impacting the market, as organizations are emphasizing the adoption of this technology for improving the customer experience. For instance, CogniCor Technologies has integrated AI in its digital marketing software to enable end users to enhance the complaint resolution activities, resulting in an increased level of customer satisfaction. Thereby, the companies offering AI in their software are likely to stay competitive in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The marketing automation software is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period to perform activities such as lead nurturing and collaboration among teams to promote business

The managed services segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages provided by managed services such as remote monitoring and cost-effective management of IT infrastructure through subscription-based pricing models

The cloud deployment model is expected to gain traction over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and increased accessibility

The SMEs segment is anticipated to grow remarkably owing to the increasing adoption of social media platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram, by SMEs for activities related to sales and promotion

In Asia Pacific, the digital marketing software market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the increasing popularity of social media, e-commerce, and m-commerce particularly in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand

Key players operating in the market include Adobe, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; Hubspot, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Marketo, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Salesforce.com, Inc.; SAP SE; and SAS Institute, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Digital Marketing Software Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027

2.2 Global Digital Marketing Software Market, 2016 - 2027

2.2.1 Global digital marketing software market, by region, 2016 - 2027

2.2.2 Global digital marketing software market, by solution, 2016 - 2027

2.2.3 Global digital marketing software market, by service, 2016 - 2027

2.2.4 Global digital marketing software market, by deployment, 2016 - 2027

2.2.5 Global digital marketing software market, by enterprise size, 2016 - 2027

2.2.6 Global digital marketing software market, by end use, 2016 - 2027



3 Digital Marketing Software Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Digital Marketing Software Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Digital Marketing Software Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growth in internet penetration and digitalization across the globe

3.4.1.2 Rising popularity of social media websites and e-commerce platforms

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Inefficient use of software due to its lack of understanding

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Digital Marketing Software Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Digital Marketing Software Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.7.1 CRM software market share analysis

3.7.2 Email marketing software market share analysis

3.7.3 Marketing automation software market share analysis

3.7.4 Campaign management software market share analysis

3.8 Digital Marketing Software Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Digital Marketing Software Market - COVID19 Impact Analysis



4 Digital Marketing Software Solution Outlook

4.1 Digital Marketing Software Market Share By Solution, 2019

4.2 CRM Software

4.2.1 CRM digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.3 Email Marketing

4.3.1 Email digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.4 Social Media

4.4.1 Social media digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.5 Search Marketing

4.5.1 Search digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.6 Content Management Software

4.6.1 Content management digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.7 Marketing Automation

4.7.1 Marketing automation digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.8 Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software

4.8.1 Campaign management digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Other digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027



5 Digital Marketing Software Service Outlook

5.1 Digital Marketing Software Market Share By Service, 2019

5.2 Professional Services

5.2.1 Digital marketing professional services market, 2016 - 2027

5.3 Managed Services

5.3.1 Digital marketing managed services market, 2016 - 2027



6 Digital Marketing Software Deployment Outlook

6.1 Digital Marketing Software Market Share By Deployment, 2019

6.2 Cloud

6.2.1 Cloud-based digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027

6.3 On-premise

6.3.1 On-premise digital marketing software market, 2016 - 2027



7 Digital Marketing Software Enterprise Size Outlook

7.1 Digital Marketing Software Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2019

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Digital marketing software market in large enterprises, 2016 - 2027

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.1 Digital marketing software market in SMEs, 2016 - 2027



8 Digital Marketing Software End-use Outlook

8.1 Digital Marketing Software Market Share By End Use, 2019

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Digital marketing software market in automotive, 2016 - 2027

8.3 BFSI

8.3.1 Digital marketing software market in BFSI, 2016 - 2027

8.4 Education

8.4.1 Digital marketing software market in education, 2016 - 2027

8.5 Government

8.5.1 Digital marketing software market in government, 2016 - 2027

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Digital marketing software market in healthcare, 2016 - 2027

8.7 Manufacturing

8.7.1 Digital marketing software market in manufacturing, 2016 - 2027

8.8 Media & Entertainment

8.8.1 Digital marketing software market in media & entertainment, 2016 - 2027

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Digital marketing software market in other end use, 2016 - 2027



9 Digital Marketing Software Regional Outlook

9.1 Digital Marketing Software Market Share By Region, 2019

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Adobe, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

10.3 Hubspot, Inc.

10.4 IBM Corporation

10.5 Marketo, Inc.

10.6 Microsoft Corporation

10.7 Oracle Corporation

10.8 Salesforce.com, Inc.

10.9 SAP SE

10.10 SAS Institute, Inc.

10.11 Other Prominent Market Players



Companies Mentioned



Adobe, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hubspot, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vl9px.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900